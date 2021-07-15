What's new

Despite 50+ Deaths in Around 45 Days, No Operation is being Conducted Against BLA/BLF

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,768
2
79,315
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Let's cut the crap

No special military operation is being conducted at this point of time against BLA

Some limited operations by CTD, FC and army have been done against some small group of terrorists of BLA/BRA and ISKP

But there is no concentrated effort or operation against BLA to crush it and to avenge our soldiers

Anyone telling you that some special operation is being conducted in some mountains of Balochistan is simply lying to defend or face save for the current leadership

Nothing special is happening to make BLA pay and to crush its terrorists like the rats they are

It is business as usual in Balochistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom