Despite 50+ Deaths in Around 45 Days, No Operation is being Conducted Against BLA/BLF

Let's cut the crap



No special military operation is being conducted at this point of time against BLA



Some limited operations by CTD, FC and army have been done against some small group of terrorists of BLA/BRA and ISKP



But there is no concentrated effort or operation against BLA to crush it and to avenge our soldiers



Anyone telling you that some special operation is being conducted in some mountains of Balochistan is simply lying to defend or face save for the current leadership



Nothing special is happening to make BLA pay and to crush its terrorists like the rats they are



It is business as usual in Balochistan