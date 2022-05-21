What's new

Despicable Trends on Social Media, this Needs to Stop

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,625
17
23,991
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Unfortunately, politics in Pakistan has never been issues related, every politician has resorted to the easy recipe of Mudslinging and Abuse. Recently it has stooped further low by involving personal attacks. There will be no winners in this futile exercise, it will only culminate in destroying the moral and ethical character of our nation.

1653129568188.png


HATE BEGETS HATE, SOMEONE NEEDS TO PUT A TAP ON THIS NONSENSE.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,530
10
28,375
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Unfortunately, politics in Pakistan has never been issues related, every politician has resorted to the easy recipe of Mudslinging and Abuse. Recently it has stooped further low by involving personal attacks. There will be no winners in this futile exercise, it will only culminate in destroying the morals and character of our nation.

View attachment 846091

HATE BEGETS HATE, SOMEONE NEEDS TO PUT A TAP ON THIS NONSENSE.
Click to expand...
These trends are started by your own social media team Patwari
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,149
-3
10,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Most probably started by naani. This women is a dirty ****. One day her stories of london will come out. She is a real b and she infact encourages abusing opponents. They first started this politics of personal attacks against benazir.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,625
17
23,991
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
TNT said:
Most probably started by naani.
Click to expand...
Naani has nothing to do with it trust me.
TNT said:
This women is a dirty ****. One day her stories of london will come out.
Click to expand...
She has no stories apart from her first and only love her husband.
TNT said:
They first started this politics of personal attacks against benazir.
Click to expand...
Yar she was still going to school when BB was in power.
TNT said:
She is a real b and she infact encourages abusing opponents.
Click to expand...
Partly agree because her family has been a victim of a smear campaign on a grand scale.
 
F

fna

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 4, 2019
37
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TNT said:
Most probably started by naani. This women is a dirty ****. One day her stories of london will come out. She is a real b and she infact encourages abusing opponents. They first started this politics of personal attacks against benazir.
Click to expand...
don't worry. these guys, pdm, are out of touch with modern reality. there was a threat of faking imran's videos. when amateur attempted fake videos of nani kamani came out, jhaag baith gayee. once an organic response like imported_hakoomat_namanzoor takes hold, they will run back to their burrows
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,149
-3
10,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Naani has nothing to do with it trust me.

She has no stories apart from her first and only love her husband.

Yar she was still going to school when BB was in power.

Partly agree because her family has been a victim of a smear campaign on a grand scale.
Click to expand...

It was her family that started dropping faked images of benazir from a plane because there was no social media at that time.
The rest i would not say much but one of her female friend was gf of my frnd and she had some stories to tell lolz. Do u know she doesn't even consider safdar as her husband, she even was about to marry a guy in UK, or maybe secretly she did. I dont like talking abt someone's personal life but she blackmails others while she herself is way way more than what u guys can even imagine lolz.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,625
17
23,991
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
fna said:
don't worry. these guys, pdm, are out of touch with modern reality.
Click to expand...
True all the digital legionnaires are in PTI.
fna said:
there was a threat of faking imran's videos.
Click to expand...
Oh bhai they are all recorded on mobile and cleared by the forensics.
fna said:
imported_hakoomat_namanzoor takes hold, they will run back to their burrows
Click to expand...
The only time they will run away if they screw the economy further in the next coming weeks.

TNT said:
It was her family that started dropping faked images of benazir from a plane because there was no social media at that time.
Click to expand...
These shaitani events did happen and I was witness to that, but it was the brainchild of Sheeda tali ,who latter went to jail on gun issue.
TNT said:
The rest i would not say much but one of her female friend was gf of my frnd and she had some stories to tell lolz.
Click to expand...
Lol, I was the only good looking going there, this story is absolutely nonsense as they spent much of their exile years in Saroor palace Jeddah.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
  • Locked
What to do about the social media shaming of figure skater Zhu Yi
Replies
12
Views
462
Zsari
Zsari
Tai Hai Chen
Covid is a Social Construct
Replies
0
Views
233
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
D
Cuts and commissions: Exposing the murky world of Indian health care
Replies
1
Views
137
Wiler87
W
D
As Aggrieved Masses Take to Social Media, is BJP’s Digital Edge Being Blunted & are Rivals Catching Up?
Replies
2
Views
221
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
peagle
Reliance-funded firm boosts BJP’s campaigns on Facebook
Replies
0
Views
341
peagle
peagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom