Despicable Trends on Social Media, this Needs to Stop

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 10,625
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Unfortunately, politics in Pakistan has never been issues related, every politician has resorted to the easy recipe of Mudslinging and Abuse. Recently it has stooped further low by involving personal attacks. There will be no winners in this futile exercise, it will only culminate in destroying the moral and ethical character of our nation.
HATE BEGETS HATE, SOMEONE NEEDS TO PUT A TAP ON THIS NONSENSE.
HATE BEGETS HATE, SOMEONE NEEDS TO PUT A TAP ON THIS NONSENSE.