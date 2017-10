Seizure and destruction of Pakistan’s Nuclear defense capability, so that the world’s only Muslim state with Nuclear strength is permanently eliminated



Destruction and Dismemberment of Pakistan in four pieces, so that Pakistan as a state never arises again

Financial Bankruptcy of Pakistan



Non-Governance and mis-governance of Pakistan



Internal chaos of Pakistan



Terrorism inside Pakistan



External military overt and covert threat of Pakistan

What is happening in Pakistan is not just a random coincidence. What is happening in Pakistan is per a cold and calculated and long planned strategy. It may be a cliché to say it, but what is happening in Pakistan is following a well-planned and well written script, and this is a massive and colossal conspiracy against Pakistan.Further, it is also crystal clear what the prime objectives of this colossal conspiracy are. The objectives of this conspiracy are twofold:The pillars of this colossal conspiracy against Pakistan are based on the following premises:Mr. Nawaz Sharif and Mr. Ishaq Dar have virtually single handedly bankrupted Pakistan. They have siphoned off billions and billions of dollars (by some estimates perhaps $200 billion dollars) and transferred them to their secret bank accounts abroad. As a result, Pakistan is now saddled with perhaps over $80 billion in external foreign debt.The governance is absolutely ridiculous and ludicrous. It is just a show piece governance. Even the Indian media has termed the Pakistani government as a “dummy” government. This Pakistani government is just a cruel façade and a hoax for the Pakistani people. In fact this Pakistani government is playing an active and a pivotal role in the slow motion destruction of Pakistan. Their purposeful deception can be detected in their guilty demeanor and sly smiles and remarks, and is designed to throw dust into the eyes of the people. Even the new prime minister is known to have said that he is really not the true Prime minister.The misgovernment and mismanagement of the government ministers and bureaucrats is designed to create chaos inside Pakistan. The Pakistani government itself does not obey the supreme laws of Pakistan. The government is actively repealing and replacing the laws to suit its agenda. In addition, the government wishes to incite the people into total rebellion against the Judiciary and the Supreme Court and the Military and defense agencies. The end purpose of all these government shenanigans is to induce total and complete chaos inside the country.The foreign intelligence agencies have flooded Pakistan with well-trained terrorists and commandos in the garb of ISIS and Daesh. Note: It is truly alarming per recent press reports that both Russia and Ahmed Karzai of Afghanistan have recently blamed and claimed and identified ISIS and Daesh as the proxy army of the United States. The Pakistan intelligence agencies have detected beyond a shadow of a doubt that namely four foreign intelligence agencies are working hand in glove. These four foreign intelligence agencies are working together to cause terrorism and covert destruction of Pakistan.And finally, there is the overt external foreign military pressure on both the Eastern and Western borders of Pakistan with daily firings and bombardments.Thus, what is happening inside Pakistan is through a well-planned and well laid out and well-orchestrated strategy. And the prime objective of this conspiracy is nothing more than the complete destruction and dismemberment of Pakistan, and seizure and elimination of Pakistan’s nuclear assets.