Designates Pakistan as a security challenge for Norway

Utpeker Pakistan som sikkerhetsmessig utfordring for Norge PST-sjefen Hans Sverre Sjøvold navngir Pakistan som én av fire stater som utgjør en «utfordring» for Norge på sikkerhetsområdet. PST mener også løslatelsen av IS-fanger i Norge er en klar trussel.

PST: Disse spionerer mot Norge Russland og Kina bruker store ressurser på å bryte seg inn i norske datanettverk, ifølge PST. De advarer også mot Iran og Pakistan.

I am using translate.google.com to translate it,not sure if its 100% right translatedPST chief Hans Sverre Sjøvold names Pakistan as one of four states that pose a "challenge" for Norway in the security area. PST also believes that the release of IS prisoners in Norway is a clear threat.- Pakistan is one of the countries we are aware of, says PST chief Hans Sverre Sjøvold to DN. He warns that Pakistan is among the countries that are trying to obtain knowledge in Norway to develop their own arms industry.- There may also be other commercial activity that gives a competitive advantage, says SjøvoldOn Monday, PST, the Intelligence Service and the National Security Authority presented their ungraded threat assessments.Russia, as well as other countries' services, will seek to gather sensitive information on strategies and priority areas, product development and technological innovation in sectors such as energy, oil and gas, maritime technology, electronic communications, defense and multi-use technology, cryptology and the space sector. said the PST chief, who pointed to Pakistan in the same breath as Russia, China and Iran.In 2021, several states will try to obtain technology in Norway that they are not allowed to buy, due to the export control regulations and western sanctions, PST believes.In 2018, PST stated that Pakistan "will be a major player behind illegal and covert procurement attempts aimed at Norwegian companies". This year, PST points to Pakistan as one of the four biggest threats when it comes to attempts to exploit Norwegian educational and research institutions through illegal knowledge transfer.-There are some nations that are active. Those who are interested in developing various types of weapons and need access to weapon technology will be interested in obtaining it from other countries to the extent that they do not have it themselves. Here, Pakistan is a current country. One can either extract information, or through collaboration in research and academia. It can also happen through various acquisitions of companies, says Sjøvold to DN.- Does PST believe that Pakistan is a threat in Norwegian educational and research institutions?- That's not what I mean. In this context, we warn against access to advanced knowledge and technology and sensitive projects in defense technology that are being worked on in Norwegian educational and research institutions, says Sjøvold.- Some have contact with their own countries' intelligence services, he adds.- There is a certain caution against people with connections to Iran, Russia and China already. Is this now being targeted at people with ties to Pakistan?- When we mention this, it is only for the relevant institutions that may feel relevant, to become aware of it. We have some who make contact and are attentive, says Sjøvold."Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan will pose the greatest threat. In the countries that represent a particular challenge, there are usually close links between civilian research and military research programs, "the report states.The potential for damage is characterized as "significant", and PST believes this could affect the threat to Norway and its allies."Research stays abroad are used to secure the necessary knowledge about the development of such weapons programs. Both during and after stays in Norway, researchers may be pressured to use the knowledge they have acquired for the development of military weapon systems. The potential for harm from illegal knowledge transfer is significant.DN was in contact with the Pakistani embassy on Monday, but has not yet received a comment from the authorities.Pakistan has previously been highlighted by the E-service as one of the countries where the terrorist organization IS, also known as Isil, still has active members, and which can continue the strategy. The e-chief, Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes, said during the presentation on Monday that the terrorist threat from Islamist terrorist organizations is not over at all.The coordinated effort against terrorism has suffered as a result of the rivalry between the great powers, the E-service believes.Isil and al-Qaeda have not been defeated. In 2020, the number of Islamist terrorist attacks in the West increased for the first time since 2017. The caricature controversy flared up again in September last year. Isil has changed strategy after they were territorially defeated and are building up outside their traditional core areas, including in Europe's fringe zones, Stensønes said.The terrorist threat is considered moderate, but the PST chief points to IS sympathizers who will soon be released from Norwegian prisons.- There is no doubt that we now face challenges related to the release of IS prisoners from various European prisons. We have some of them here. The question is whether they will return to their extreme activity after their release, says Sjøvold.China and Russia are being touted as the biggest intelligence threats against Norway, and it is emphasized that more and more of the hostile activity is taking place in the digital space."The Storting and Sami parliamentary elections this autumn are an imminent case where Norway may be exposed to attempts at influence," the Intelligence Service writes in the report.Elections in other countries have been exposed to network operations, provocations and coordinated dissemination of disinformation, it is said. More limited options may include skewed news items and misinformation on social media.- Norway is facing a threat picture that hits across sectors. State security and social security are becoming increasingly closely linked, and so-called composite instruments are becoming more widespread, says Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen in a press release.PST states in its report that the safety of Norwegian authorities is under pressure."Expressions that promote hatred of the authorities and the use of violence against politicians are a growing concern. Hatred of authority, harassment, personal outbursts and threatening statements against individuals on social media have become commonplace. "During the covid-19 pandemic, various forms of hacking have become a more important method of gathering information."The crisis has affected how working life is organized, how people interact and what opportunities they have to move. A larger part of the activity in society takes place on digital platforms, and the opportunity to extract large amounts of information has increased, "writes the Intelligence Service.Norway's entry into the UN Security Council also presents challenges: "Norway's membership in 2021–2022 will probably lead to increased intelligence activity in order to gain insight into various Norwegian political positions."This type of threat can cause very great damage to the state and society, it is said.It is especially so-called computer network operations that are highlighted. This is a form of hacker attack where a hostile actor seeks access to someone's protected computer systems.- With a large degree of anonymity and the possibility of denial, sensitive information can be stolen or manipulated, and critical infrastructure is disturbed or destroyed, writes PST.In addition to decision-makers and defense, critical sectors such as energy and water supply, rail and aviation, banking and finance, health, and electronic communications are exposed.The Storting was hit by such an attack last year, where PST believed Russia was behind itRussia and China use large resources to break into Norwegian computer networks, according to PST. They also warn against Iran and Pakistan.Gunnar HultgreenPublished Monday, February 08, 2021 - 11:59Last updated Monday 08 February 2021 - 12:00In the Police Security Service (PST) threat assessment for 2021, the security police state that foreign intelligence services use large resources to break into Norwegian computer networks.At the same time, PST points out that foreign countries are also trying to recruit Norwegian sources and agents.In the threat assessment, PST states that the goal of the foreign intelligence organizations is to gain access to information and influence Norwegian decision-making processes.ConsequencesAccording to PST, Russian and Chinese intelligence activity will pose the greatest threat to Norway. However, the comprehensive threat assessment also points to other countries.Iran and Pakistan are mentioned in the national threat assessment by name.The threat assessment states:"While the consequences of a terrorist attack are immediate, intelligence operations could primarily harm us in the long run and over time. Most intelligence operations in Norway take place in secret, and can last for a long time without those affected discovering the activity. The overall intelligence activity in Norway can have major detrimental effects on society, business and individuals ».PST points out that foreign countries' intelligence operations in Norway can:• Weakening our democracy.• Weaken our civilian and military crisis management capabilities.• Reduce the legitimacy of the Norwegian authorities in the population.• Influence political decision-making processes in conflict with Norwegian interests.• Weaken Norwegian position in international negotiations.• Weakening the competitiveness of business and industry.• Steal sensitive research and technology.• Restrict the freedom of expression of individuals.PST considers the countries Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan to be countries that PST points out that use resources to break into Norwegian computer networks.Digital threatThe threat assessment states:«State-led espionage in the digital space represents a persistent and serious threat to Norway. In recent years, other countries' intelligence services have succeeded in breaking into the digital networks of the Norwegian authorities and private companies. In 2021, network operations will constitute the largest part of Russian and Chinese intelligence activity against Norway ».PST points out that digital espionage is cost-effective, and that it involves little risk compared to other intelligence methods.The assessment from PST refers to the fact that state threat actors who try to infiltrate Norwegian computer networks are constantly finding vulnerabilities they can exploit."Much is not discovered"Next year, Norwegian companies will discover or be informed that intelligence services have tried to gain access to information in their digital network.PST chief Hans Sverre Sjøvold and the spy hunters in the security police believe that it must be assumed that many intelligence operations against Norwegian companies will never be discovered.The threat assessment points out that both public and private actors working with foreign, defense and security policy will be particularly vulnerable.PST writes in the threat assessment:"In 2021, foreign states' intelligence services will map Norwegian infrastructure and try to recruit sources. Russian intelligence officers will spend a lot of time maintaining contact with people in Norway.2014: Also in 2014 and in the years since, Russia and China have been highlighted when it comes to espionage against Norway.TechnologyTechnology companies and research environments that work with space-based services, maritime technology, health and the defense industry, are particularly interesting for foreign intelligence.This year's comprehensive threat assessment also warns against the petroleum sector being prepared for unauthorized persons to try to steal information from their computer networks.PST describes the procedure of the foreign intelligence services as follows:"Penetration attempts usually start with the threat actor reconnoitering the companies and identifying values, employees and technical vulnerabilities."Furthermore, the threat assessment states:"Then the player has several options. Tailor-made emails with infected attachments or links that appear to be legitimate will still be an effective approach."Another method would be to target operations to Internet-exposed services, such as e-mail. Here, the threat actor can, among other things, exploit weak passwords and lack of two-factor authentication to achieve illegal access to computer systems.Uses Norwegian serversThe threat players operating in Norway use global digital networks both before and after their operations against Norwegian companies.The threat assessment states:"However, we see that intelligence services anonymously rent server space in data centers in Norway. Given an increase in the number of such data centers in Norway in the near future, there is a danger that centers in this country will also be used to carry out network operations ».PST states that the purpose of other states' operations in Norway will still be to steal information.