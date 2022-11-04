What's new

Design of India's naval fighter approaching preliminary completion

Design of India's naval fighter approaching preliminary completion​

03 NOVEMBER 2022

by Akhil Kadidal

1667555117804.png


ADA is designing its new naval wing TEDBF for high-performance operations. The TEDBF is also being designed to integrate a range of domestically developed air-launched weapons systems. (Janes)

The preliminary design of India's Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) programme is being prepared for submission to New Delhi in 2023 for approval.

This Preliminary Design Review (PDR) will provide the government and the Indian Navy with the first opportunity to assess the design of the aircraft.

P Thangavel, project director (Light Combat Aircraft Navy Mk 1) of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), told Janes that “all data and documents pertaining to the design review are currently being prepared. We are aiming to submit the PDR in [the beginning] of the second quarter of 2023”.

Another ADA official told Janes that the prototype can be implemented four years after India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approves the project. “We are planning for a roll-out of the prototype in 2026 and a completion of flight trials by 2030−31,” the official said.

The Indian Navy had originally stated a requirement for the aircraft to replace the fleet's existing Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29Ks by 2031.

