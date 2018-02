Desi Chamelion at work

The government has made some key arrests and has moved to revoke Nirav Modi’s passport . It has also attempted to shift the narrative by pointing a finger at the opposition, arguing that the financial fraud took seed in 2011, when the Indian National Congress was in power. But whether the Congress is complicit or not, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, will be measured by the high propriety and efficient governance the Modi government has claimed for itself. According to the information released so far, a majority of the fraudulent guarantees were underwritten by PNB during 2017.