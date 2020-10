Metal 0-1 said:



24th February 1991 - After weeks of bombing the Iraqi military, the US-led coalition launches the ground invasion of Iraq to liberate Kuwait. Not only must they breach the defended minefields of southern Kuwait, coalition armour must punch a hole through the heavily defended "Saddam Line". Click to expand...

There is no such thing as a "heavily defended" area in the super flat, desert terrain ideal for armored formations. Reminds me of the "Stalin Line" the Soviets had constructed for years prior to 1941, only for the Panzer Groups to break through within 3 days in Operation Barbarossa. Static defenses rarely fare well in these types of geographies.