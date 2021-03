Saddam Hussein orders his Navy, made up mostly of coastal vessels, to flee to Iran, fearing that they will be destroyed in port by coalition forces. The Royal and US Navies and Royal Canadian Air Force respond to ensure they don't reach their destination. The video covers the "main" two days of the destruction of the Iraqi Navy, the 29th and 30th January 1991. There were further Lynx victories against ships on other days not covered here.