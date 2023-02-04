Desert Storm - How to Plan an Air Campaign

I was not trying to minimize the U.S. in any way. But, as I said, if anyone thought Iraq had any chance, they needed their head checked with or without the coalition.
Iraq, you are right, couldn't do much, but even some mass air raids to inflict deadly on a concentrated area would have sufficed before going down before the start of the conflict.
But overall, that eight-year conflict with Iran was a f*ck up on their part, but the Arabs faulted as they pushed and depleted Iraq. But, unfortunately, their actions returned to haunt them as Iran now has outsized influence, which they tried to stop, and has become a reality.
While Iran - Iraq war was a terrible conflict on the whole because it led to loss of a large number of lives on both sides (Muslim vs. Muslim), Iraq was able to build a much better war-machine with international support by the end of it. Iraq was at its finest in terms of being equipped for a war when Saddam Hussein decided to fight one with US-led forces over Kuwait in 1991. I have pointed out this fact in here
.
I do not get the "depleted Iraq" part, therefore. This is baseless assumption. Let's not try to rewrite history to suit our narratives.
I think you mean, one of the easiest Air campaigns ever right?
So easy that US felt the need to use its state-of-the-art technology such as a combination of cruise missiles and stealthy aircraft to attack Iraqi C2 infrastructure including radar systems and SAM systems in an attempt to cripple it - a FIRST in the world. Even then dozens of Coalition aircraft were lost to surviving Iraqi SAM systems as the war progressed.
If Iraq in 1990 was so weak and easy to handle in a war, why several countries in the Middle East begged US to liberate Kuwait from Iraq? Not one country in the Islamic bloc was up to the task at the time? Perhaps not.
Hi,
The real test of US air force will come against PLAAF 10-15 years from now---.
Then they can claim the bragging rights---if they are victorious---.
This supposed "victory" against a third rate enemy with third rate weapons and strutting around is shameless---.
Shooting ducks in a pond that has a wire fence all around & above does not make you a lion hunter---.
Could you really tell how USAF will do in the next big war after the Vietnam War back in the 1970s? Honestly?
This is very disappointing post from somebody like you, bro.
In the next 10 - 15 years, USAF will be armed with aircraft that will be FAR MORE capable than what you see in the present. Do not forget this.
What do you have to say about the mighty VKS in Ukraine? Some members of the forum were really sold to Russian military hype but.... I still see some in denial and coming up with excuses for Russian failures in this conflict.
You need to understand how and why US continues to leap ahead from others in arms race and develop new tactics from time-to-time. Rhetoric only goes so far.