Desert Storm - How to Plan an Air Campaign

Because Iraq could do nothing. And if you can do nothing, then nothing will happen. I know it sounds Zen-ish, but that is exactly what happened. Iraq simply did not have the capability to do anything as we built.



This is where all the attempts to minimize Desert Storm air campaign utterly failed. Overwhelming air power became that way because an opponent was somehow 'allowed' to create that overwhelming force OVER TIME. If all we had was an F-16 squadron, would the critics say the same? Of course not. It would have been how the Iraqi Air Force was a 'peer' to the USAF. When I got orders to deploy to DS, our squadron was confident that Iraq will lose simply because the buildup was uninterrupted.



If you somehow 'allowed' the enemy to build up that overwhelming force, whether that allowance was because you cannot or that you can but will not, then your loss is on you. Stop trying to minimize US and focus on the real failure -- Iraq.