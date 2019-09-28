AZADPAKISTAN2009
One dead, dozens injured as train derails in southwest Pakistan
The accident took place between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province.
www.aljazeera.com
Derailment of Karachi-Lahore Express
Location of incident Sindh , Train name Karachi Express
The incident can be viewed as a Terrorist act , and could have political undertones , with recent voting of Karachi's largest party MQM against the PPP government in Sindh
While there is no evidence at this point however , the timing of the Terrorism is close to the recent elections which have gone against the PPP government in Sindh