Derailing relations? American embassy employee accused of STEALING Russian train station sign & ‘endangering lives of passengers’

staff member from the US Embassy in Moscow was behind the disappearance of a railway sign

12 Jul, 2021 14:05 / Updated 17 hours agoThe Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed it believes aearlier this year, saying the theft could have had deadly consequences.Speaking on Monday, diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the incident took place in spring earlier this year, and saw an arrow pointer sign disappear from a junction near the Ostashkov train station near the city of Tver, outside of Moscow.she said. According to her, the vehicle stood out because it carried red diplomatic plates.Zakharova went on.In a curious case of life imitating art, she drew a parallel between the incident and a play by Russian writer Anton Chekhov,in which a man stands accused of stealing metal nuts from the railway. However,Zakharova said,According to the official, the sign was taken from a busy junction where there was a real risk of danger. Had the missing indicator not been quickly discovered, the consequences of the diplomat’s alleged actions could have been catastrophic.In February, Russia expelled three diplomats from the country over claims they hadin unauthorized protests held in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and ostensibly banned under pandemic rules. The envoys, from Germany, Poland, and Sweden, were accused of breaking local laws and told to leave the country.