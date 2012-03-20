Deputy PM of Russia threatened Turkey, over S-400 technical cooperation

The Turkiye newspaper reported on April 15 citing an unnamed source that Ankara was ready to sell its weapons and drones to all countriesRussian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov© Mikhail Metzel/TASSMOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia will scrutinize the prospect of military and technical cooperation with Turkey, if Ankara delivers drones to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin’s annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly."We will look [at the prospect] specifically in each individual case," the vice premier told reporters, responding to a question about whether Russia would suspend military-technical cooperation with Turkey, if Ankara delivered drones to Ukraine.The Turkiye newspaper reported on April 15 citing an unnamed source that Ankara was ready to sell its weapons and drones to all countries, including Russia. The source noted that Ankara might sell the armament "after negotiations and upon reaching mutually acceptable terms" as drones "are not aimed against Russia or any other country."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on April 12, commenting on the reports of Ankara selling drones to Kiev, that Moscow urged responsible countries, including Turkey, "to analyze the situation and Kiev regime’s unending bellicose statements" and cautioned them against fueling these militaristic aspirations.In 2019, Ukraine purchased and tested Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), planning to equip them with MAM-L smart micro munitions produced by the Turkish company Roketsan.Director General of Ukraine’s Ukrspetsexport company Vadim Nozdrya said in October 2020 that Kiev was interested in the joint production of Bayraktar TB2 drones in Ukraine and that Ukrainian army planned to purchase 48 such UAVs.S-https://tass.com/politics/12810752 years ago:Russia 'confident' of Turkey's commitment to S-400 dealDeputy Prime Minister Borisov says Turkey 'distinctly' fulfils obligations under missile contractS-https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkey/russia-confident-of-turkeys-commitment-to-s-400-deal/1441671For this reason, the independent defense industry and necessary -military capacity- for fully independent diplomacy are vital goals for Turkey's future.