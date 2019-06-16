Depressing State of Pakistani Height [THE WORST —STAN COUNTRY]

No other country in the world is facing Afghanistan on one side and India on the other



whole of the world tried Afghanistan invasion and failed but created some of the loyalty and using those people against Pakistan and creating problems for Pakistan. PTM is the prime example, when Pakistan started pak Afghan border wiring, even USA who always bla Pakistan for people attacking its positions from Pakistan didn’t help and agreed to it , this is the state in which Pakistan keep on fighting for its existence



India is on other side is enemy of Pakistan and it cannot be a good country at all, killing innocent people in Kashmir and holding Kashmiri land which belongs to Pakistan unjustified



now another side is iran with its own problems and sometimes helping india but now it’s in league with Pakistan and China



China is the only friendly country as a neighbor of Pakistan



Show me any other country in the world in constant war like situations like this. Most of these so called powerful countries will become history in such constant events

It’s our Pakistan and it’s people who are fighting and will keep on fighting