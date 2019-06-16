What's new

Depressing State of Pakistani Height [THE WORST —STAN COUNTRY]

Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

Aug 4, 2020
Today, I was looking at the state of Pakistani mens' average height, and I was shocked & became severely dishearten. We did not grow our heights in the past 100 years. In 1896, we were TALLEST country compared to all seven -stans. But, today almost all -stan countries have passed us. We are now second SHORTEST country of all -stans. Why cannot do better and become tallest country again?

Screen Shot 2020-08-30 at 9.44.46 AM.png


What are your guy's thoughts? What should be plan to increase health & fitess of our country's men? For example, I am 165 cm or 5 foot 5 inches, is there any way to increase height in adult-hood, several years past growth-time?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Stunted growth !!

Grandfather born in Himalayan foothills was 6ft 1 inch at the time of his burial. Full set of red hair and blue shining eyes.

His grandson born in Sindh gets bullied for being too short.

Perks of religious migration I believe
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

Aug 4, 2020
El Sidd said:
Stunted growth !!

Grandfather born in Himalayan foothills was 6ft 1 inch at the time of his burial. Full set of red hair and blue shining eyes.

His grandson born in Sindh gets bullied for being too short.

Perks of religious migration I believe
What is the cause of this stunted growth? Maybe someone is mixing anti-hormones into our food supplies! How does Uzbekistan become so tall, but not Pakistan?
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
hussain0216 said:
What is the cause of this stunted growth? Maybe someone is mixing anti-hormones into our food supplies! How does Uzbekistan become so tall, but not Pakistan?
It's probably more related to an influx of people from India after Partition

Pre Partition you had mostly natural locals

Also that the increase in Pakistani population has mostly been in places like Sindh as opposed to let's say KP or Kashmir where people tend to be taller

We also have 220 million population


PAKISTAN only declared independence in 1947

It's not clear cut and the stats are a bit iffy
 
Leviza

Leviza

Aug 24, 2010
No other country in the world is facing Afghanistan on one side and India on the other

whole of the world tried Afghanistan invasion and failed but created some of the loyalty and using those people against Pakistan and creating problems for Pakistan. PTM is the prime example, when Pakistan started pak Afghan border wiring, even USA who always bla Pakistan for people attacking its positions from Pakistan didn’t help and agreed to it , this is the state in which Pakistan keep on fighting for its existence

India is on other side is enemy of Pakistan and it cannot be a good country at all, killing innocent people in Kashmir and holding Kashmiri land which belongs to Pakistan unjustified

now another side is iran with its own problems and sometimes helping india but now it’s in league with Pakistan and China

China is the only friendly country as a neighbor of Pakistan

Show me any other country in the world in constant war like situations like this. Most of these so called powerful countries will become history in such constant events
It’s our Pakistan and it’s people who are fighting and will keep on fighting
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

Aug 4, 2020
hussain0216 said:
It's probably more related to an influx of people from India after Partition

Pre Partition you had mostly natural locals

Also that the increase in Pakistani population has mostly been in places like Sindh as opposed to let's say KP or Kashmir where people tend to be taller

We also have 220 million population


PAKISTAN only declared independence in 1947

It's not clear cut and the stats are a bit iffy
I just want to say we had Bangladesh in 1947. As we know Bangladesh is smaller height. How did Pakistan still loose height even after the lost of East Pakistan?
 
