Depressing State of Pakistani Height [THE WORST —STAN COUNTRY]

Today, I was looking at the state of Pakistani mens' average height, and I was shocked & became severely dishearten. We did not grow our heights in the past 100 years. In 1896, we were TALLEST country compared to all seven -stans. But, today almost all -stan countries have passed us. We are now second SHORTEST country of all -stans. Why cannot do better and become tallest country again?
What are your guy's thoughts? What should be plan to increase health & fitess of our country's men? For example, I am 165 cm or 5 foot 5 inches, is there any way to increase height in adult-hood, several years past growth-time?
