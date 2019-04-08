Deposits of Meezan Bank and Bank Al- Habib Cross Rs. 1 Trillion

I like service of meezan bank. I have account in Allied but I am not happy with their service. When I go to Allied branch To deposit cash in my own account, 1 teller take cash from me and give me back to give it to another teller, the second teller then check details and give me back to take the deposit slip Tia mother counter for computerized receipt print. Basically I change 3 lines just to deposit cash in my own account. That's why I am planning to close my account in Allied and open in Meezan.