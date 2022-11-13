Deposits of common people in banks totally safe, BB assures The Bangladesh Bank has said that the deposits of common people in banks are totally safe. The central bank said this on Sunday in response to propaganda on various social media stating that the commoners are withdrawing their deposits from the banks. This is not correct and is being made out...

Published: November 13, 2022 20:56:58The Bangladesh Bank has said that the deposits of common people in banks are totally safe.The central bank said this on Sunday in response to propaganda on various social media stating that the commoners are withdrawing their deposits from the banks."This is not correct and is being made out of conspiracy," according to a press release.Urging the countrymen to keep their utmost trust and confidence in the country's banking system, the Bangladesh Bank asserted that the banking system of Bangladesh has been in a very solid condition while there is no crisis of liquidity, reports BSS.The central bank also mentioned that no bank was closed down in the country since Independence and hopefully no bank will be closed in the future also.