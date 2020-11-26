What's new

Deposits Cross $100 Million in Roshan Pakistan Digital Accounts

Posted 2 seconds ago by Syeda Masooma



Pakistani ex-pats deposited $100 million, approximately Rs. 16 billion, in Roshan Pakistan Digital Accounts since its launching, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir.

He made these remarks while talking to the media at an event for non-resident Pakistanis in Dubai for the promotion of Roshan Pakistan Digital Accounts.


Dr. Baqir was the special guest at the event. Bank Alfalah Chairman, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Reza Baqir said that Pakistan has received approximately $2 million through digital accounts daily since the introduction of these digital accounts. “Overseas Pakistanis have been opening more than 700 Roshan Pakistan Digital accounts every day”, SBP Governor said, adding that around 1,200 accounts are being opened on weekends.
He also informed that these repatriable accounts can be opened remotely and in multiple currency offerings.

Chairman Bank Alfalah lauded Pakistan’s emerging financial market that has been attracting ex-pats to invest in their homeland. He thanked 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates for their contributions to the UAE. He also expressed hopes that the Roshan Pakistan Digital Account will attract thousands of ex-pats through sophisticated digital platforms.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan concurred with the statements by the SBP Governor. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote that over $100 million have been deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts, and more than 44,000 accounts have been opened by overseas Pakistanis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1331846512570228736

This national saving type scheme is a major hit in just its first month. It will cross $1 billion in 2 years time.
 
