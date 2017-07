The problem is that the government in India has traditionally managed to get away with a lot based on the excuse that these are policy decisions. The Supreme Court therefore does not meddle too much because it is a clearly established principle that government is free to make policy.Demonetization was an exception in the sense that while in form it may seem to be within the government's rights, in substance it was so sweeping that it essentially violated Right to Life.Our country has become so habituated to successive governments acting in a manner that is deliberately harmful, so just on that basis this government also expects a free pass. Question is whether that is a valid argument?Hahahaha....I was in Delhi in November. So one of the ladies employed at my place there was so happy initially that she is going to receive 15 lacs. She already had plans for buying a house. Then later as per WhatsApp rumours she downgraded it to 3 lacs. So her plans changed to buying a car. Finally, she said it seems we will only get 2 lacs each, so she was willing to settle for a bike for her son!