Department of Science & Technology (DST) celebrates it’s foundation day

“Agricultural Trade Development Act” signed into Law on 10th July 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Prior to that, US extended food aid to countries experiencing natural disaster and provided aid in time of war, but not as a permanent program. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy renamed it as “Food for Peace”. In India, this programme was operative for the period from 1961 to 1969. After closure of the scheme in India, the assets created by US Aid Agency were agreed to be handed over to Govt. of India on 17th February 1970. Department of Science and Technology moved into these buildings on 3rd May 1971.