Department of Atomic Energy sanctioned Rs. 75 crore for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory Project

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Government of India accorded In-principle approval for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO)-India project at an estimated cost of Rs. 1260 crore.In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, subsequent to the In-principle approval, the Department of Atomic Energy sanctioned Rs. 75 crore for pre-investment activities.The Minister informed that India partners with the United States of America (USA) under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Department of Atomic Energy & Department of Science & Technology and National Science Foundation of USA to set up a LIGO Detector in India as part of a Global Network of Gravitational Wave Detectors under the LIGO-India Project.