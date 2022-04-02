What's new

Department of Atomic Energy sanctioned Rs. 75 crore for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory Project

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,979
-14
9,019
Country
India
Location
India
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Government of India accorded In-principle approval for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO)-India project at an estimated cost of Rs. 1260 crore.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, subsequent to the In-principle approval, the Department of Atomic Energy sanctioned Rs. 75 crore for pre-investment activities.

The Minister informed that India partners with the United States of America (USA) under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Department of Atomic Energy & Department of Science & Technology and National Science Foundation of USA to set up a LIGO Detector in India as part of a Global Network of Gravitational Wave Detectors under the LIGO-India Project.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509872361893679112

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509436415708327939





W91_pasted_0.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HostileInsurgent
India issues tender for Rs 50,000 crore project to build six submarines
Replies
8
Views
952
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
S
India-France making 'satisfactory progress' on nuclear power plant of 10000 MW
Replies
6
Views
449
Surya 1
S
Shah_Deu
Featured Pakistan-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala named dean of MIT School of Science
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
4K
Dr-who
D
Kailash Kumar
India approves military procurement worth Rs 8,722 crore including 106 basic trainer aircraft
Replies
13
Views
2K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
I
Pakistan-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala named dean of MIT School of Science
Replies
0
Views
362
Ivan
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom