Denmark's new burqa ban also covers beards and punishes people for living in 'ghettoes' – this isn't the mark of a secular society

The controversy over burqas, burkinis and beards isn’t really about clothing. It’s about the fear that immigrants might retain their non-Christian identities even while living in Western countries



Another proposal is that parents who take their children to their country of origin, to learn that language or get acquainted with that culture, could face prison. I’m not making this up.