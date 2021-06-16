What's new

Denmark's $34BN Energy Islands Could Solve Europe's Power Problem

Denmark's $34BN Energy Islands Could Solve Europe's Power Problem

These artificial islands off the coast of Denmark could hold the key to the future of Europe's power grids.


No wonder Denmark got the guts to spy on Merkel. Becos they got this trump card to make German submit. :lol:
 
The world demand is around 20-25 TW now.. The wind can provide maximum of 3-4 TW worldwide. Occean tides whereas can up to 2 TW. I don;t think so 12 MW of this setup with initial cost of 34 billion $ can be a success. As maintenance of wind turbine is costly too, especially at seas !

Let's see if it happens.
 
