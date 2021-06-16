Denmark's $34BN Energy Islands Could Solve Europe's Power Problem
These artificial islands off the coast of Denmark could hold the key to the future of Europe's power grids.
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Zarvan @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @krash @Mangus Ortus Novem @DESERT FIGHTER @Goenitz @jaibi @Areesh @Zibago @ziaulislam @Aamir Hussain @GriffinsRule @PakFactor @RadarGudumluMuhimmat @UKBengali @Avicenna @SpaceMan18 @KAL-EL @IblinI @TruthSeeker @Beast @vi-va @F-22Raptor @denel @Indos @Abu Dhabi @Philip the Arab @The Raven @The SC @LKJ86 @Joe Shearer @rambro
These artificial islands off the coast of Denmark could hold the key to the future of Europe's power grids.
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Zarvan @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @krash @Mangus Ortus Novem @DESERT FIGHTER @Goenitz @jaibi @Areesh @Zibago @ziaulislam @Aamir Hussain @GriffinsRule @PakFactor @RadarGudumluMuhimmat @UKBengali @Avicenna @SpaceMan18 @KAL-EL @IblinI @TruthSeeker @Beast @vi-va @F-22Raptor @denel @Indos @Abu Dhabi @Philip the Arab @The Raven @The SC @LKJ86 @Joe Shearer @rambro