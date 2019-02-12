Denmark to work with Bangladesh on climate change issues Denmark would also help Bangladesh in fulfilling the goals of sustainable development, protecting environment and enhancing organizational capacity

TBS Report26 November, 2020, 02:15 pmLast modified: 26 November, 2020, 02:21 pmDenmark would also help Bangladesh in fulfilling the goals of sustainable development, protecting environment and enhancing organizational capacityPhoto: UNB.Photo: UNB.Denmark will work with Bangladesh on different issues of climate change, including water purification, waste management, renewable and solar energy and reducing greenhouse gas emission.Winnie Estrup Petersen, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh, said this during a courtesy meeting with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin at Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday.He expressed his keen interest to make Chattogram port a green one.Denmark would also help Bangladesh in fulfilling the goals of sustainable development, protecting environment and enhancing organizational capacity, said the Danish ambassador.He proposed Bangladesh to assist the country in achieving energy efficiency.He also showed interest in helping the country in its agricultural sector as well as different environment friendly activities.At the meeting, both the countries identified the sectors on which they would work together.Shahab Uddin said Denmark had been continuing its support to Bangladesh since the Independence.The government of Bangladesh was working relentlessly to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, said the minister.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was currently serving as the chairperson of 'Climate Vulnerable Forum,' he added.He further said Bangladesh would be able to play a stronger role in climate change issue due to setting up the regional office of Global Centre of Adaptation in Dhaka.Mahmud Hassan, additional secretary (environment) to environment, forest and climate change ministry, Ahmed Shamim Al Rajin, additional secretary (development) to the ministry, and Ali Mushtaq, commercial counsellor of the Danish Embassy, were present at the meeting.