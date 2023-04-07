Denmark needs new foreign policy recognizing West losing ground to Russia, China: Foreign minister​

Denmark must increase diplomatic presence in Africa, build alliances with Global South nations, says Foreign Minister Rasmussen​

Denmark needs new foreign policy recognizing West losing ground to Russia, China: Foreign minister Denmark must increase diplomatic presence in Africa, build alliances with Global South nations, says Foreign Minister Rasmussen - Anadolu Agency

Ebad Ahmed |07.04.2023 - Update : 07.04.2023Denmark needs a new security and foreign policy that acknowledges the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia, according to Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.“Three points will be central to the new strategy: Security in Europe, helping countries such as Georgia and Moldova to get closer to EU membership, and the fact that the West is losing ground to, for example, China and Russia,” Rasmussen told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten in an interview published on Friday.It will also include a new European political agreement and provide a framework for a modern globalization strategy, he added.“The government believes that we must have a new foreign and security policy strategy now, because the reality has completely changed … The current strategy came out immediately before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Rasmussen.He emphasized the need for Denmark to increase its diplomatic presence in Africa and focus on building alliances geared toward equal partnerships with countries in the Global South.Denmark’s new foreign policy should be put into place before the start of the summer holidays, Rasmussen added.