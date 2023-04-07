What's new

Denmark needs new foreign policy recognizing West losing ground to Russia, China: Foreign minister

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,539
-23
98,519
Country
China
Location
China

Denmark needs new foreign policy recognizing West losing ground to Russia, China: Foreign minister​

Denmark must increase diplomatic presence in Africa, build alliances with Global South nations, says Foreign Minister Rasmussen​

Ebad Ahmed |07.04.2023 - Update : 07.04.2023

Denmark needs new foreign policy recognizing West losing ground to Russia, China: Foreign minister



COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Denmark needs a new security and foreign policy that acknowledges the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia, according to Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

“Three points will be central to the new strategy: Security in Europe, helping countries such as Georgia and Moldova to get closer to EU membership, and the fact that the West is losing ground to, for example, China and Russia,” Rasmussen told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten in an interview published on Friday.

It will also include a new European political agreement and provide a framework for a modern globalization strategy, he added.

“The government believes that we must have a new foreign and security policy strategy now, because the reality has completely changed … The current strategy came out immediately before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Rasmussen.

He emphasized the need for Denmark to increase its diplomatic presence in Africa and focus on building alliances geared toward equal partnerships with countries in the Global South.

Denmark’s new foreign policy should be put into place before the start of the summer holidays, Rasmussen added.

www.aa.com.tr

Denmark needs new foreign policy recognizing West losing ground to Russia, China: Foreign minister

Denmark must increase diplomatic presence in Africa, build alliances with Global South nations, says Foreign Minister Rasmussen - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Denmark ends the arms embargo on Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Replies
0
Views
189
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
US, West ‘uncomfortable’ with losing world dominance amid China’s rise: Ex-Singapore’s Foreign Minister
Replies
3
Views
639
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
5K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
INDIAPOSITIVE
'Sovereign Global Centres Of Power': Russia's New Foreign Policy Strategy Identifies India, China As Main Allies
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
KaiserX
K
beijingwalker
China tells West to stop creating ‘imaginary enemies’
Replies
10
Views
441
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom