Denmark mass shooting at a mall

StraightEdge
FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
- 733
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Probably racially motivated, white shooter arrested. Developing story.
Disgusting filthy terrorist. I wonder what his motive was or he was mentally unstable.
thankgod it wasn't terrorism then.
copy cat buffalo New Zealand shooterDisgusting filthy terrorist. I wonder what his motive was or he was mentally unstable.
You forgot "lone wolf".Correction when a white do these sort of attacks' he's either "mentally disturbed", suffering from PTSD or had a rough childhood upbringing.
White terror or Christian terror, take your pick.