Denmark mass shooting at a mall

StraightEdge said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543650403622993921

Probably racially motivated, white shooter arrested. Developing story.
thankgod it wasn't terrorism then.
Danish authorities must try to assist the killer in understanding what forced hom to do that.

waz said:
Disgusting filthy terrorist. I wonder what his motive was or he was mentally unstable.
copy cat buffalo New Zealand shooter
new crop of white supremacist direct action group


Not terrorism though since not muslim
 
ZeEa5KPul said:
More white terrorist attacks.
Screenshot_20220703-231547_Chrome.jpg



this is the white shooter.
his face is blurred to protect his rights and privacy.
 
In modern western society women are uppity. They have college education. They have white collar jobs. They don't feel like dating and having kids. Therefore men develop mental problems and go on mass shootings or knife stabbings.
 

