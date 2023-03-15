What's new

Denmark ends the arms embargo on Saudi Arabia and the UAE

2023-03-12

DnwvOEIXsAARl8p-678x381.jpg


Denmark has announced that it is lifting the ban on arms sales to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, due to adopting a new foreign policy called “pragmatic realism.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen confirmed in an interview with the local newspaper, Politiken, that the decision came after studying security assessments and annual international analysis, and that a balance must be created between achieving the Danish defense interests and the use of weapons in inappropriate wars.

Reports indicate that there are more than 200 Danish companies in the defense sector.

This decision comes after imposing an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to the war in Yemen..


https://defensearabia.com/2023/03/الدنمارك-تنهي-حظر-بيع-الأسلحة-للسعودي/

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/denmark-ends-arms-sale-ban-against-saudi-arabia-uae/2842695
 

