What's new

Denmark decides to proceed with the offshore wind farm deal in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,190
0
18,905
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Offshore-Wind-Farm-Project-scaled.jpeg
Representatives of the Danish Embassy joins a recent meeting with leaders of the Hai Phong Photo: Tien Phong

Danish Embassy’s representatives and investors have announced the decision to proceed with the offshore wind farm project that has an estimated investment of US$13.6 billion.

During the meeting with leaders of Hai Phong city, Vice Chairman of the municipal administration, Mr. Nguyen Duc Tho shared his appreciation toward the Danish side while noting that the project suits the Vietnamese National Energy Development Strategy which prioritizes the exploitation and use of renewable energy sources.

He also added that this project will help to solve electricity problems and meet all development requirements.

Denmark-headquartered Ørsted and Vietnamese cross-industry company T&T Group will be the ones managing the project, which makes this their third working session together.

scandasia.com

Denmark decides to proceed with the offshore wind farm deal in Vietnam - Scandasia

Danish Embassy’s representatives and investors have announced the decision to proceed with the offshore wind farm project that has an estimated investment of US$13.6 billion. During the meeting with leaders …
scandasia.com scandasia.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam Plans to Double Wind Power With $13bn US Project
Replies
0
Views
95
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam Firm Launches $220M Offshore Wind Farm
Replies
1
Views
376
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Scotland Eager to Support Offshore Wind Power Projects in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
312
aziqbal
aziqbal
Viet
Vietnam’s renewable energy sources not fully tapped: Experts
Replies
2
Views
93
Viet
Viet
Viet
Brazil top for wind power, UK next; then Vietnam and China
Replies
13
Views
482
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom