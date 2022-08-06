Denmark decides to proceed with the offshore wind farm deal in Vietnam - Scandasia Danish Embassy’s representatives and investors have announced the decision to proceed with the offshore wind farm project that has an estimated investment of US$13.6 billion. During the meeting with leaders …

Representatives of the Danish Embassy joins a recent meeting with leaders of the Hai Phong Photo: Tien PhongDanish Embassy’s representatives and investors have announced the decision to proceed with the offshore wind farm project that has an estimated investment of US$13.6 billion.During the meeting with leaders of Hai Phong city, Vice Chairman of the municipal administration, Mr. Nguyen Duc Tho shared his appreciation toward the Danish side while noting that the project suits the Vietnamese National Energy Development Strategy which prioritizes the exploitation and use of renewable energy sources.He also added that this project will help to solve electricity problems and meet all development requirements.Denmark-headquartered Ørsted and Vietnamese cross-industry company T&T Group will be the ones managing the project, which makes this their third working session together.