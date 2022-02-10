Denmark Court Finds Iranian Dissidents Guilty of Plotting Terrorism, Spying for Saudi Arabia

Danish court finds Iranian trio guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia​

Verdict is the latest chapter in an espionage battle between Middle East rivals on European soil​

Danish prosecutor Rune Rydik spoke to journalists after leaving the court on Friday.​

The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA),, guilty of promoting violence in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed intelligence service in Saudi Arabia.PHOTO: CLAUS BECH/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGESBySune Engel RasmussenFeb. 4, 2022 12:19 pm ETPRINTTEXTListen to articleLength2 minutesA Danish court found three members of an Iranian dissident group guilty of colluding with Saudi Arabia to support terrorist activity in Iran and espionage, the latest chapter in a spy war between Middle Eastern rivals on European soil.