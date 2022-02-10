Danish court finds Iranian trio guilty of spying for Saudi ArabiaThe Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA),, guilty of promoting violence in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed intelligence service in Saudi Arabia.
Verdict is the latest chapter in an espionage battle between Middle East rivals on European soil
Danish prosecutor Rune Rydik spoke to journalists after leaving the court on Friday.PHOTO: CLAUS BECH/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES
By
Sune Engel Rasmussen
Feb. 4, 2022 12:19 pm ET
TEXT
Listen to article
Length2 minutes
A Danish court found three members of an Iranian dissident group guilty of colluding with Saudi Arabia to support terrorist activity in Iran and espionage, the latest chapter in a spy war between Middle Eastern rivals on European soil.
Denmark Court Finds Iranian Dissidents Guilty of Plotting Terrorism, Spying for Saudi Arabia
The court found three members of an Iranian dissident group guilty of colluding with Saudi Arabia to support terrorist activity in Iran and espionage.
www.wsj.com
Last edited: