Why are Pakistanis so averse to knowledge? One look at their journal publications and Patents which is posted on their website, and the background of the scientists should tell you more. Is that so hard? or is low self-esteem and a deep sense of insecurities that you can't point any such achievements on your own beloved fighter?



A comparison of Scientific studies between the two nations tell us that Pakistanis hold zilch accountability, ability or knowledge to comment on anything such is the sad state of affairs or lack of intellectual ability among your countrymen.





Hello Mr. Insecure, Has your country developed anything like this?

Click to expand...