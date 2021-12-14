Denied entry by Canada, UAE, Murad back home at last Complaints filed with cyber tribunals in five districts for suing him under the DSA on charges of hateful remarks on Zaima Rahman

Denied entry by Canada, UAE, Murad back home at last

Complaints filed with cyber tribunals in five districts for suing him under the DSA on charges of hateful remarks on Zaima Rahman

12 December, 2021, 05:40 pmLast modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:45 pmMurad Hasan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday. Photo/ Courtesy" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">Murad Hasan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday. Photo/ CourtesyMeanwhile, separate appeals were filed in five districts on Sunday to sue him under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for his disrespectful, hateful, and racist remarks about Zaima Rahman, daughter of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in an interview on social media.Md Mohiuddin Helal Nahid, who hosted and broadcasted the controversial interview on his Facebook page "NahidRaines Pictures" has also been named in all five complaints.In a separate development, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the people are now using the word "Awami League" as an insult. "It is a shame and a pity that a former state minister of the government spoke in such a language. But this is the real face of Awami League," he added while addressing a programme in the capital on Sunday.Murad reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5pm on Sunday by an Emirates flight. Upon his arrival at the Toronto Pearson International Airport around 1:31pm local time on Friday, he was taken into custody by officials of the Canada Border Services Agency for quizzing.According to various sources related to the airport, during interrogation, he was asked about the recent developments surrounding him in Bangladesh.At one point, he was informed that a large number of Canadians had appealed to the government objecting to his entry into the country. Later, he was sent back to Dubai on an Emirates flight from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday. But, Dubai denied him entry as he did not have a visa for the UAE.Pro-BNP lawyers and the opposition party's local leaders filed the complaints with cyber tribunals in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet under sections 25, 29, 31, and 35 of the DSA.According to officials and lawyers, the tribunals are expected to hold hearings in a day or two and decide on the complaints.Talking to The Business Standard, Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said according to rules, when a petition is submitted to a court for filing a case under the DSA, then the court decides whether to accept the charge or reject it.But, in case of filing such a case with a police station, the respective station sent the complaint to the home ministry for its opinion before registering it as a case, he added.Murad resigned on 7 December upon an instruction by the government high command.He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks. He made derogatory comments about Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in a leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening an actress in abusive words.Meanwhile, he has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League.Besides, a Dhaka University student filed a complaint against Murad for his remarks belittling the institution and its students.