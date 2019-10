Rawalpindi: The number of dengue patients across the country is increasing day by day, and the arrival of dengue larvae from a single home is a cause for concern. Dengue virus has been confirmed in more than 10,000 people across the country and the government is doing everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading. Secretary Health Mohammad Usman said that while checking on IJP Road in Rawalpindi, a dengue larvae was found in the refrigerator tray, kitchen area, water tank and various parts of the house causing the dengue virus.





Residents of the home where the larvae were found refuse to search the house, he said, denying co-operation even though the dengue patient was in danger, threatening neighbors. According to Secretary Health, larvae have been directed to kill dengue throughout the area. It is to be noted that in the largest province of Punjab, 164 people have been diagnosed with dengue virus, after which the number of dengue patients has increased to 4700 in the province. While two more dengue virus patients died in Karachi, Sindh province yesterday, the number of dengue deaths this year has increased to 14 this year.