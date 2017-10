Dengue: Know the disease to fight it better

Most people recover within a week or so, with proper medication for fever and body pain

Dengue often damages blood vessels, leading to a sharp drop in platelet count.

When a person is infected with the virus for the first time, the immune system produces antibodies to fight the infection. But if this person is affected by a different dengue serotype the second time, the immune system is likely to produce the same antibodies as it did the first time. This can lead to increased risks of inflammation and bleeding, resulting in severe dengue.