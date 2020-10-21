'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnapping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:47 IST
Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (ANI)
KARACHI: It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the 'deep state' in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the atrocities of the powerful army.
Recently, political parties under the banner joint opposition alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.
Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.
Almost all police officers in Singh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.
Pakistan News: 'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnaping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry | World News - Times of India
Pakistan News: Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered le
timesofindia.indiatimes.com