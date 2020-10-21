What's new

'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnapping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry

M

manga

FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2018
1,210
-15
1,236
Country
India
Location
India
efad79ac-4e5f-41aa-a750-fe65504923e8.jpg

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:47 IST



Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (ANI)

KARACHI: It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the 'deep state' in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the atrocities of the powerful army.
Recently, political parties under the banner joint opposition alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.
Almost all police officers in Singh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Pakistan News: 'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnaping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry | World News - Times of India

Pakistan News: Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered le
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,340
90
14,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Topi drama inquiry, the people meant to be backing them, whether it was Federal government or Sindh government have either backstabbed them or abandoned them in a show of cowardice.

I sincerely hope these cops come forward and say what happened and give names. If the top of law enforcement agencies are not safe from kidnapping and extrajudicial detention, no-one in Pakistan is, and the rule of law means nothing.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,335
20
13,071
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
manga said:
View attachment 681407
ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:47 IST



Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (ANI)

KARACHI: It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the 'deep state' in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the atrocities of the powerful army.
Recently, political parties under the banner joint opposition alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.
Almost all police officers in Singh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Pakistan News: 'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnaping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry | World News - Times of India

Pakistan News: Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered le
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
Stay out of it ,its none of your business. When the call for arms arises we are one nation against the common enemy.
 
Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
454
0
394
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
manga said:
View attachment 681407
ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:47 IST



Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (ANI)

KARACHI: It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the 'deep state' in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the atrocities of the powerful army.
Recently, political parties under the banner joint opposition alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.
Almost all police officers in Singh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Pakistan News: 'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnaping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry | World News - Times of India

Pakistan News: Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered le
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
Want a tissue paper or chullu bhar pani ? Choice is yours 🤣🤣🤣

Btw samj yeh nai ati k 20 Bodygaurds wale IG ko Rangers utha k le gyi or aik video ya picture tak nai bani...

Btw this is same IG who was involved in witness tempering

AaaSindh.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top