Demonised for defending cartoons of the Prophet: protests break out in Bangladesh

Demonised for defending cartoons of the Prophet: President Macron is portrayed as the Devil as Iran and Saudi Arabia wade into blasphemy row and protests break out in Bangladesh

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh, branding him a 'devil-worshipper'

Iranian newspaper depicted Macron as the Devil, as ambassador in Tehran was summoned in protest

Bangladeshis joined calls to boycott French products, which is already underway in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar

Emmanuel Macron protest grow after he defended Mohammed cartoons Emmanuel Macron has found himself demonised amid growing protests in Islamic countries, as hard-liners lash out at his defence of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.