Demolition of Madina Masjid, Tariq Road on Encroached Land!!

Pakistan Supreme Court CJ Gulzar Ahmad had ordered the demolition of Madina Masjid built on the land encroached from a Park. As usual the muminun are determined to fight the Majisd built illegally, immorally, and against Shariah.
Why does not anyone from these muminun give their own home for the Masjid?
But no, they wont give their home for Masjid. They want to pray on Masjid built on illegal land!!
Messenger SAW build Masjid Al Nabawi on the land purchased from their owners who were two orphan brothers and even offered to donate the land but The Messenger SAW refused paid for the land.
Now even Mufti Taqi Usmani has opposed the demolition of the Masjid. His argument? Masjid was built 25 years ago. And he was a judge of Shariah Court.
کوئی ہم کو بتائو کہ ہم بھلائیں کیا۔
See how prominent scholars promote illegal acts on the name of religion.
Leading Islamic scholar and Darul Uloom Karachi head Mufti Taqi Usmani has tweeted against a court order to demolish the Madina Masjid at Karachi’s Tariq Road.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the demolition of several structures constructed on encroached lands in Karachi including the Madina Masjid, a multi-storey building near the Dolmen Mall.
The court found that the mosque was constructed on a piece of land allotted for a park.
Mufti Taqi Usmani in his tweet said that the order to demolish the mosque and to establish a park was “absolutely unjustified.” This mosque on the Tarid Road was built 25 years ago and has been used by worshipers since then, he said.
The religious scholar said that it is incomprehensible that such a mosque should be ordered to be demolished without first hearing the people living in the neighbourhood. The court itself should review the issue immediately, he said.
Usmani severed on the Federal Shariat Court from 1981 to 1982. He pioneered the concept of Islamic banking in Pakistan.
The District East authorities on Wednesday held a meeting to implement the court orders.
