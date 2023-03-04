Demographics of China (demographic time bomb)

Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,850
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The UN forecasts that China's population will decline from 1.426 billion this year to 1.313 billion by 2050 and below 800 million by 2100.
Lol China government had 1 child policy for 40 years now they remove 1 child policy and things will rebound very fast.
talking about 2100 with china 1 child policy is retarded why not talk about 3100?
Meanwhile white people won't even exist in America by 2100. Whites will be minority in 2045, insignificant minority by 2065 and almost extinct by 2100 lol and that can't change no matter what.
Stick to the topic punkIndians and Americans... Don't take them seriously when they speak in sync.
Americans claim that they are a minority and "Moslems" are taking over.
Lol typical americans always hiding information like 1 child policy and their own demographic collapse which is inevitable.Indians and Americans... Don't take them seriously when they speak in sync.
Americans claim that they are a minority and "Moslems" are taking over.
The UN forecasts that China's population will decline from 1.426 billion this year to 1.313 billion by 2050 and below 800 million by 2100.
既然联合国已经有了对于中国未来人口的预测，为何我们仍然要对中国未来人口进行预测？原因是，联合国的预测往往倾向于高估中国人口。
例如，《世界人口展望2019》中方案假设2020至2100年的中国总和生育率将介于1.70到1.77之间，到本世纪末，中国总人口下降到10.65亿；低预测假设从2020年到2100年的总和生育率均为1.3左右，到本世纪末，中国人口将下降为6.84亿。
而《世界人口展望2017》中方案预计中国未来的总和生育率将介于1.6到1.8之间，到本世纪末，中国总人口下降到10.2亿；低方案假设从2015年到本世纪末的总和生育率均为1.3的水平，到本世纪末，中国人口将下降为6.2亿。
可见，即使是联合国的低方案假设的生育率也有1.3，但实际上，中国去年的生育率已经下降到了1.3，2021年的生育率将下降到了1.1左右，已经明显低于联合国低方案的生育率。由于城市化进程、高房价、子女教育成本过高等原因，中国人的平均生育意愿普遍低迷。因此，如果不大力鼓励生育，未来中国的生育率还会进一步下降。作为一种参照，韩国即便在鼓励生育的情况下，2020年的生育率也已经跌到了0.84。
The Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences team predicts an annual average decline of 1.1% after 2021, pushing China’s population down to 587 million in 2100, less than half of what it is today.
The reasonable assumptions behind that prediction are that China’s total fertility rate slips from 1.15 to 1.1 between now and 2030, and remains there until 2100.
The rapid decline in China's population will have a profound impact on the country's economy.
China’s working-age population peaked in 2014 and is projected to shrink to less than one third of that peak by 2100.
China’s elderly population (aged 65 and above) is expected to continue to climb for most of that time, passing China’s working-age population near 2080.
US also has a major demographic fall headache.
You're absolutely wrong re the US.It's true and China needs to act now as the impact on growth will be great.
That being said the US also has a major demographic fall headache.
Which headache is this, please?
You're absolutely wrong re the US.
United States Population ProjectionsThe population of the US continues to grow today, driven by a high level of immigration. The latest data from the Census Bureau shows that US population growth is running at between 0.7% and 0.9% per year. A 2015 Census Bureau Report suggests that growth will slow somewhat, and projects a 2060 population of 417 million, with the country crossing the 400 million threshold in 2051.
The United Nations projects a lower total, estimating a population of just over 400 million in 2060.
Bear in mind the US can always increase its population quota similar to the 2000-2005 period.
You're absolutely wrong re the US.
United States Population ProjectionsThe population of the US continues to grow today, driven by a high level of immigration. The latest data from the Census Bureau shows that US population growth is running at between 0.7% and 0.9% per year. A 2015 Census Bureau Report suggests that growth will slow somewhat, and projects a 2060 population of 417 million, with the country crossing the 400 million threshold in 2051.
The United Nations projects a lower total, estimating a population of just over 400 million in 2060.
Bear in mind the US can always increase its population quota similar to the 2000-2005 period.