Demographics of China (demographic time bomb)

I think that people are HUGELY overestimating the "usefulness" of a large/giant population in terms of future economic growth considering the upcoming AI/robotics revolution that is just a question of time.In fact large parts of the world's human populations might become totally redundant in the economic chain as scary as that sounds.China will be fine, 1.4 billion is a too big population anyway and mostly completely concentrated in a relatively small geography (eastern and lowland China next to the sea).Even a worst case scenario (500 million) is more than enough.China much like India is severely overpopulated in a overall small geography.If the US can/is a global superpower with roughly a bit over 300 million people (330 million something), why can't China be that as well with 2-3 times the population?A much more wealthy China with say a 1 billion big population, would be far more powerful than current China with 1.4 billion people.