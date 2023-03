Demographics of China (demographic time bomb)

Get Ya Wig Split said:

United States Population Projections ​ The population of the US continues to grow today, driven by a high level of immigration. The latest data from the Census Bureau shows that US population growth is running at between 0.7% and 0.9% per year. A 2015 Census Bureau Report suggests that growth will slow somewhat, and projects a 2060 population of 417 million, with the country crossing the 400 million threshold in 2051.



The United Nations projects a lower total, estimating a population of just over 400 million in 2060.



Bear in mind the US can always increase its population quota similar to the 2000-2005 period. You're absolutely wrong re the US.Bear in mind the US can always increase its population quota similar to the 2000-2005 period. Click to expand...

You do realize, at least this is the viewpoint of most conservative Christian White Americans (basically the founders and pioneers of the US on every front + the Jewish elites), that the fastest growing ethnic groups in the US are the "low IQ, good for nothing etc." African-Americans and in particular Latinos.Also what makes you think that White Europeans want to migrate to an ever more unstable, crime ridden, race-obsessed USA, when by large Western Europe (overall) is far better off than the US on most metrics and most of the progressive Americans wanting to emulate Western European systems such as universal healthcare, welfare states, free education etc.Much of US is basically the third world compared to much of Europe. Take states such as Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Caroline, Tennessee etc.The US is on a clear decline, I don't see how that will suddenly change for the better.