Demographic progress mixed with regress​

Adults live longer, higher mortality haunts minors​

Adults live longer, higher mortality haunts minors​

Adults live longer, higher mortality haunts minors Few years of progress on some of Bangladesh’s important social indicators is now mixed with some regress as infant and child mortality and crude-death rates marked a rise, latest official statistics show. The total fertility rate of women also increased to 2.15 per cent in the calendar year

Published :Jun 13, 2023 10:24 PMUpdated :Jun 13, 2023 10:28 PMFew years of progress on some of Bangladesh’s important social indicators is now mixed with some regress as infant and child mortality and crude-death rates marked a rise, latest official statistics show.The total fertility rate of women also increased to 2.15 per cent in the calendar year 2022 from 2.05 per cent in the previous year (2021), according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) data unveiled Tuesday.The national statistical body, however, gives the good news that average life expectancy at birth got boosted a bit to 72.4 years in 2022 from 72.3 years in 2021.According to the BBS, although the maternal-mortality rate has fallen, the infant-death rate per thousand live births increased to 25 in 2022 from that of 22 in the previous year.The under-five child mortality rate (per 1000 live births) also increased to 31 in 2022 from 28 in 2021.Maternal-mortality rate per thousand live births dropped to 156 in the past year from 168 in the previous year, the SVRS data showed.Crude-death rate per thousand of the population has also grown slightly to 5.8 per cent from 5.7 per cent with the lapse of one year.Meanwhile, the total fertility rate (per woman at age 15-49) increased to 2.15 in 2022 from 2.05 in 2021 as the crude-birth rate in Bangladesh got boosted to 19.3 in the last year from 18.8 in 2021.The total fertility rates in each of the previous two years—2019 and 2020—were stable at 2.04, the BBS report on demographic features says.The BBS survey findings also show the use of contraceptives for birth control and maternal health dropped to 63.8 per cent in 2022 from 65.6 per cent in 2021.When asked, BBS failed to analyse the data and the reasons behind the higher mortality rate as it produces only the statistics.However, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam told the SVRS-dissemination function, replying to questions regarding the higher mortality rate, “As it’s unexpected for Bangladesh, we need to go for further research to draw the conclusions.”He added: “It’s my assumption that the Covid may have impact on the mortality as there could have been some family disturbances during that period.”Regarding the higher fertility rate, Dr Alam took recourse to his hypothesis to say since the youth population in Bangladesh became larger and the use of contraceptives dropped during the survey period, the rate increased.Presided over by Deputy Director-General of the BBS Mr PC Bose, the function was also attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan and Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin. The key survey findings of the SVRS were presented by Project Director of the SVRS in Digital Platform Project Alamgir Hossen.The BBS conducted the survey on 1.302 million of the population of the 2012 Primary Sampling Units (PSUs) across the country.The SVRS findings show another regress that both marriage and divorce rates have increased in Bangladesh over the survey period.The crude marriage rate per-thousand population in the country increased to 18.1 in 2022 from that of 13.5 in 2021.It comes as bad news for the country that child-marriage rate of women before age of 15 got a boost to 6.5 per cent in 2022 from 4.7 per cent in 2021.The rate of marriage before the age of 18 years is much worrying as it was 40.9 per cent in 2022 in a rise from 32.4 per cent in 2021.Crude divorce rate per thousand swelled to 1.4 in the last year from only 0.7 in 2021, the BBS data showed.The separation rate between husband and wife per thousand also got boosted to 0.28 in 2022 from 0.13 in 2021.The dependency ratio has also increased to 52 from 50, the official statistics showed.Bangladesh’s population density also increases to 1,163 per square kilometer from 1,153 over the time under review.Disability rate has grown to 25.5 per thousand of the population from 24.1.Adult literacy rate (of 15yrs and above) increased to 74.4 per cent in the country in 2022 from 74.1 per cent in 2021.Planning Minister MA Mannan urged the BBS to make SVRS a regular work under the revenue budget instead of current project-based work as those “data are the vital information for the country and for the policymakers”.