What's new

Democrats Boycott Right-Wing Indian PM Modi’s Speech To Congress

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,814
-40
4,985
Country
India
Location
India
HalwaBrigade

HalwaBrigade

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2018
86
-1
70
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers are boycotting Indian Prime Minister Narendra’s address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. A segment from Mehdi Hasan’s MSNBC helps explain the boycott, with a deep dive into Modis genocidal brand of politics with the BJP and the RSS.


@That Guy @CallSignMaverick @INDIAPOSITIVE @HalwaBrigade @indushek @koolzberg @Maula Jatt @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai et al
Click to expand...
AOC is typical Kanhaiya kumar types lefties fond of cancel culture .

Always plays the hispanic minority trump card
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2023
787
1
735
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers are boycotting Indian Prime Minister Narendra’s address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. A segment from Mehdi Hasan’s MSNBC helps explain the boycott, with a deep dive into Modis genocidal brand of politics with the BJP and the RSS.


@That Guy @CallSignMaverick @INDIAPOSITIVE @HalwaBrigade @indushek @koolzberg @Maula Jatt @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai et al
Click to expand...
Its like that Lib crying over Trump wining :lol:
260j8x.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom