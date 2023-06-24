Democrats Boycott Right-Wing Indian PM Modi’s Speech To Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers are boycotting Indian Prime Minister Narendra’s address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. A segment from Mehdi Hasan’s MSNBC helps explain the boycott, with a deep dive into Modis genocidal brand of politics with the BJP and the RSS.
@That Guy @CallSignMaverick @INDIAPOSITIVE @HalwaBrigade @indushek @koolzberg @Maula Jatt @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai et al
