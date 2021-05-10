Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Democracy
Thread starter
Sharma Ji
Start date
56 minutes ago
Sharma Ji
FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,558
-3
817
Country
Location
56 minutes ago
#1
El Sidd
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
60,232
5
48,804
Country
Location
54 minutes ago
#2
Is he still in Tora Bora?
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
V
Has democracy failed india?
Vikki
May 10, 2021
2
Replies
15
Views
442
May 10, 2021
Maarkhoor
US seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, 71% Chinese believe China a democracy, global poll finds
beijingwalker
May 5, 2021
2
3
4
5
Replies
73
Views
3K
May 7, 2021
vi-va
The problem of India is perhaps democracy
beijingwalker
Apr 30, 2021
Replies
4
Views
241
May 1, 2021
somsak
jamahir Musings - Actual Democracy
jamahir
Feb 22, 2021
2
Replies
28
Views
695
Apr 7, 2021
jamahir
Are "democracies" becoming breeding ground for fascism?
Taimoor Khan
Mar 30, 2021
Replies
11
Views
373
Apr 1, 2021
GumNaam
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
If Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to PM Imran Khan then Good Luck!!! No one is waiting here either- says NSA Moeed Yusuf
Latest: IceCold
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Conservatives Propose Law to Outright Ban Communism, Islamism in Italy
Latest: jus_chillin
6 minutes ago
World Affairs
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: SQ8
6 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
CHINA FIRMLY SUPPORTS ARGENTINA'S SOVEREIGNTY CLAIMS OVER MALVINAS ISLANDS DISPUTE WITH UK !
Latest: Viet
6 minutes ago
China & Far East
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: Daniel808
6 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: SQ8
6 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
M
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: mingle
45 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
M
Replacing the F-16: Will Pakistan’s Top Fighter Squadron Transition to Chinese J-10Cs?
Latest: mingle
Today at 10:56 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 10:31 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Anatolian Eagle 2021 - JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafale and Vipers
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 9:59 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
If Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to PM Imran Khan then Good Luck!!! No one is waiting here either- says NSA Moeed Yusuf
Latest: IceCold
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Filipino Maids/Nannies working in Pakistan! What do you think?
Latest: Hiraa
17 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Times Up! Pakistan to launch Crackdown Against Anti-Pakistan Social Media.
Latest: HalfMoon
36 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Dhoop ke Dewar: Some Thoughts
Latest: Sharma Ji
37 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
If Taliban try to take over Afghanistan, will seal borders with Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan
Latest: El Sidd
Today at 10:59 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
14 minutes ago
Air Warfare
The Army Wants Networked Mines That Leap Up To Attack The Tops Of Tanks
Latest: khansaheeb
57 minutes ago
Land Warfare
TFB Review: Cadex CDX-50 Tremor
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 3:55 AM
Military Forum
F
Senior NATO official warns of China’s ‘shocking’ military advances
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
Today at 12:13 AM
Military Forum
Russia sends fighter jets capable of firing hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missile to Syria for first time as part of Mediterranean training
Latest: Muhammed45
Yesterday at 9:23 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: Daniel808
6 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Why Do Houthi Insurgents Insist on War?
Latest: Pak-Canuck
7 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
2 explosions rock Air Force-operated area of Jammu airport, nearby air bases on high alert
Latest: newb3e
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Indian Army News & Discussions
Latest: Lord Of Gondor
25 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
D
Qatari $5 Billion Foreign Direct Investment’s Decision: An Experience of Bangladesh
Latest: Destranator
28 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom