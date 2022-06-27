What's new

Democracy War$: Fighting Fire with Fire

W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
955
-3
1,613
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Why don't we play the same dirty game to oust the PDM that was played on PTI?

Buy the thieving Parliamentarians to put up a NCM against Showbaz. Given the corrupt SC's conveniently late ruling against floor crossers, the thieves can be paid to sit out the NCM. For those who won't be bought, make them an offer they can't refuse :)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran admits PTI protesters ‘also had pistols’ during long march
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
Mugen
Mugen
ghazi52
30 DAYS AFTER IMRAN KHAN’S OUSTER
Replies
2
Views
284
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
DF41
Poisoning of Western Media to support USA coup against Imran Khan
Replies
5
Views
267
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
ghazi52
CJP asks why SC should deal with political matters when its decisions are criticised at rallies
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
8K
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Opposition threatens to stage NA sit-in, disrupt OIC moot if no-trust resolution not tabled on Monday
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Trailer23
Trailer23

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom