Democracy vs hypocrisy: Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’

Democracy vs hypocrisy: Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’ Washington has invited 108 countries to attend the virtual conference this December. Who is in the club, and who is out?

Washington has invited 108 countries to attend the virtual conference this December. Who’s in the club, and who’s out?US President Joe Biden had been in office for a few days when he announced that he would hold a virtual “Summit for Democracy” to “push back authoritarianism’s advance” worldwide.But after the world watched the disregard for rule of law, expansion of executive power and mistrust of elections spread throughout the United States, the question is: What moral authority does Washington have to lecture the rest of the world about democracy?Host Steve Clemons speaks with former US diplomat Daniel Fried, Foreign Policy magazine columnist Elise Labott, and Progressive International Coordinator David Adler about the prospects for the summit.