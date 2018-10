I have been reading the posts here about the murder of the Saudi reporter , and have been wondering. There are about ten posts dedicated to the topic and seems this was the only topic discussed in recent week .And i ask - what's the great surprise ?Today it is a Saudi reporter , tomorrow it can be an Egyptian youtuber or an Iranian blogger. Human rights in this region , and freedom of speech in particular , stinks .And have been so for the last 70 years. And guess what , it is not going to change any time soon either.You will never have freedom of speech as long as some 90% of people in the region live under dictatorship. And as long as this is the situation people are going to be killed and imprisoned for speaking out. It goes with the territory of being a dictatorship.In 2011 there was a glimpse of hope , when people took to the streets and demanded their freedom. The issue with removing dictatorship regimes in the region proved not as simple as hoped for. In the region there is always the danger that when you move a regime you might fall into a worse Islamic take over that has nothing to do with democracy , like the Muslim Brothers in Egypt or the mullah in Iran.There are however many good people in the region that wish to live a free life , free to speak or right their mind or broad cast it on YouTube , free to vote for their leaders , free from false arrest and political trials.The question i put to you is : Should the people of the region abandon their wish for change and freedom due to the result of the Arab spring and accept dictatorship for ever Or is there need for more freedom after all ?And if so , how would you go about achieving it ?'