Demise of Bangladesh cricket

Musings

Musings

May 14, 2020
I see Bangladesh is playing cricket today against Australia today and see Bangladesh batting and are 66 for 8.

Its really embarrassing that the likes of Afghanistan and Scotland are mere minnows and seem to be developing a better structure. Bangladesh cricket is going backwards. I dont understand why they are so poor. Its pitiful to watch and the nation needs to change its structure. Surely there are hidden gems in Bangla that need to be found.

This is just embarrassing to watch.
 
alphapak

alphapak

Nov 22, 2017
I was expecting Bangladesh to win a few games but they performed very poorly in this
tournament and how come shakib ul hasan is not playing?
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
That's what happened when the board doesn't invest in young players. Senior and experienced players are not the solution of success.
 
Musings

Musings

May 14, 2020
Bro they seem to have gone backwards. They were progressing - today the match shows us they gone backwards...
Apparently he is injured.
 
