Demise of Bangladesh cricket

I see Bangladesh is playing cricket today against Australia today and see Bangladesh batting and are 66 for 8.



Its really embarrassing that the likes of Afghanistan and Scotland are mere minnows and seem to be developing a better structure. Bangladesh cricket is going backwards. I dont understand why they are so poor. Its pitiful to watch and the nation needs to change its structure. Surely there are hidden gems in Bangla that need to be found.



This is just embarrassing to watch.