DMK chief MK Stalin said party MPs would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, demanding the release of political leaders detained since August 5 in Jammu & Kashmir and urged the parliamentarians of like-minded parties to join them.

The remark comes on the backdrop of ltija Mufti , the daughter of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, writing a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Independence Day seeking clarity on her detention at her Srinagar residence.“The Central government has isolated Kashmir from India by imposing a curfew, using repressive forces and implementing prohibitory orders. By cutting channels of communication, the government has unnecessarily created a hostile environment,” the DMK statement read.