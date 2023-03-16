AZADPAKISTAN2009
While PDM and Tola is busy distracting attention with help from Islamabad Police
Demand Protection of Vote and Election
a) Demand protection for Election and Vote
b) International Observers
c) Video surveillance of Polling Stations
d) Full List of people who will be at Election Polling stations
e) Voter List and registration confirmation
f) Security of election voters going to vote
