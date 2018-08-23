/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Demand for in-flight Wi-Fi is driving airline loyalty among passengers

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Hamartia Antidote, Aug 23, 2018 at 7:02 AM.

  1. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:02 AM #1
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,088
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2013
    Ratings:
    +23 / 9,701 / -3
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    https://www.internationalairportreview.com/news/73216/wi-fi-demand-loyal-passengers/

    In-flight Wi-Fi is now a key driver in forming customer loyalty and satisfaction among today’s airline passengers, according to a leading poll of passenger attitudes.

    [​IMG]

    Passengers can browse the internet, stream videos, check social media and more during flights, with an on-board connectivity experience on par with broadband services available on the ground.

    According to a survey by Inmarsat, Wi-Fi is already an essential part of everyday life on the ground with more than three quarters of those surveyed (78 per cent) believing that it is “fundamental” to daily life. With more than half of passengers (55 per cent) describing in-flight Wi-Fi as crucial, meeting the demand for Wi-Fi in the skies is key to improving passenger experience and driving loyalty.

    Wi-Fi is now so critical to passengers that two thirds (67 per cent) would be more likely to re-book with an airline if high-quality Wi-Fi was on offer. Globally, passengers ranked in-flight Wi-Fi as the fourth most important factor that they consider when choosing an airline, behind airline reputation, free checked baggage and extra leg room.

    The impact of in-flight Wi-Fi on loyalty and satisfaction is particularly significant for passenger groups most keen to remain connected in the air. High-value customers, parents and young passengers are among those most likely to use in-flight Wi-Fi services: nine in ten business travellers (90 per cent), parents travelling with children (90 per cent) and 18-30 year olds (91 per cent) plan to use the service if it’s offered when they next fly.

    On board Wi-Fi could also lead to more productive business trips, as almost nine in ten business travellers (87 per cent) would use in-flight Wi-Fi to continue working on the plane. Access to Wi-Fi is also an important driver of choice for nervous flyers, as more than half (51 per cent) said that they would use the technology to remain in contact with family and friends on the ground.

    The majority of today’s airline passengers are so keen to get online that they will sacrifice other in-flight amenities for internet access. Inmarsat’s 2016 In-flight Connectivity Survey revealed that more than half of passengers (54 per cent) would choose Wi-Fi over an in-flight meal. Today, passengers are adding alcohol to the list of in-flight amenities they would sacrifice to get online, with more than half (53 per cent) suggesting they are even prepared to give up their in-flight alcoholic drink in exchange for access to Wi-Fi.

    As demand for in-flight Wi-Fi soars, uptake is similarly high as two thirds (65 per cent) of passengers that had access to the service in the past year chose to use it. However, the demand for quality on board Wi-Fi is significantly outstripping supply on the fleets of airlines across the globe, as less than half of passengers globally (45 per cent) travelled on flights where it was offered.

    Philip Balaam, President of Inmarsat Aviation, said: “Wi-Fi is essential to daily life on the ground, and airline passengers see no reason why their time on a flight should be restricted or spent any differently. Whether it’s used for sending that important work email, entertaining the children or even connecting with fellow passengers, staying online is becoming a crucial part of the in-flight experience for today’s airline passengers.”
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:06 AM #2
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,061
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 401 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    more productive air travel in the offing .
     
  3. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:10 AM #3
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,088
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2013
    Ratings:
    +23 / 9,701 / -3
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    https://thepointsguy.com/2018/01/airlines-best-in-flight-wifi/

    These Airlines Have the Best In-Flight Wi-Fi

    Last year was big for airlines and internet connectivity: 82 airlines now have some sort of in-flight internet, a 17% increase from the 70 that offered the service in 2016.

    Now, thanks to Routehappy’s 2018 Wi-Fi Report, we know which airlines you can expect the best in-flight Wi-Fi from this year as well.

    To collect their data, the digital flight shopping firm measured Wi-Fi connectivity in Available Seat Miles, or ASMs, a method calculated by multiplying the number of seats available by the number of miles flown.

    Delta took the top spot in Routehappy’s report for total ASMs, with American, Emirates and United close behind. The US is far ahead of its international counterparts — US carriers offer Wi-Fi on 85% of ASMs, while outside the US you only have a 32% chance of being connected. Still, it’s an improvement for ASMs outside the US, which was just 14% in 2016.

    [​IMG]
    Image courtesy of Routehappy.
    Just because airlines have a high total ASM score doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to find Wi-Fi on one of their flights. Only Icelandair, Southwest, Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue have 100% of their aircraft outfitted with Wi-Fi. (JetBlue warns that its Fly-Fi service is available only over the contiguous US.)

    [​IMG]
    Image courtesy of Routehappy.
    And if you want to make sure you’re connected on a long-haul flight, you’ll want to go with one of the 13 airlines that offer Wi-Fi on 100% of their long-haul flights: Air Europa, Delta, Emirates, Etihad, Eurowings, EVA Air, Iberia, Kuwait, Lufthansa, SAS, Scoot, United and Virgin Atlantic.

    Routehappy says that Wi-Fi is becoming a necessity to compete in the air travel market. Small, obscure carriers like Air Astana from Kazakhstan, Air Côte d’Ivoire from Ivory Coast and Air Mauritius from Mauritius have all started to offer internet on their flights in an effort to put themselves on the same level as bigger airlines.

    Carriers are upgrading their current Wi-Fi technology thanks to aircraft coming straight from the factory with internet routers installed. The newer technology means Wi-Fi speeds are improving, too. Basic Wi-Fi systems that provide just enough speed for web browsing have dropped from 43% to 27% of ASMs in 2017. You’ll find Wi-Fi with speeds strong enough to complete real web browsing and limited media streaming at 57% of ASMs worldwide, while 16% of ASMs offer top-notch wi-fi, which allows video streaming and speeds comparable to a home connection.

    Unfortunately, only eight carriers like JetBlue and Norwegian offer Wi-Fi for free. But if you’re an American Express Business Platinum cardholder you’ll receive 10 complimentary Go-Go in-flight Wi-Fi passes, which can be used on carriers like American, Alaska, Delta and United.

    This story has been amended to show that JetBlue has Wi-Fi installed on its entire fleet, but connectivity is only available over the contiguous US.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:14 AM #4
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,061
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 401 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    what about charges ?
     
  5. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:16 AM #5
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,088
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2013
    Ratings:
    +23 / 9,701 / -3
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Some are free and some are pricey...but it is getting better
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:33 AM #6
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,061
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 401 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    hope it comes to reasonable limit soon. when i visit america in next summer .
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)