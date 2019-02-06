Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Deluded Afghans
Thread starter
Samurai_assassin
Start date
11 minutes ago
S
Samurai_assassin
SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,550
2
2,372
Country
Location
11 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
Type59
Similar threads
Afghanistan: what price tag do we put on strategic security?
Zarvan
Feb 6, 2019
Replies
8
Views
543
Feb 6, 2019
khanmubashir
Worried for Kurds in Syria, abandoned by US? Here’s an obvious solution but it will make Washington
Yankee-stani
Oct 8, 2019
Replies
0
Views
325
Oct 8, 2019
Yankee-stani
Where Americans are wrong - Looking through the lenses of Pakistan
graphican
Jan 11, 2018
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Jan 12, 2018
Mehmood usmani
M
Pakistan - US : Terms of re-engagement
airmarshal
Oct 17, 2017
Replies
11
Views
525
Oct 17, 2017
El Sidd
Dangerous delusions
cocomo
Oct 31, 2017
Replies
5
Views
735
Nov 1, 2017
VCheng
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Battle Of Tanks: As Pakistan Inducts Chinese VT-4 Tanks, India Eyes Upgraded T-90, Next-Gen Battle Tanks
Latest: Genghis khan1
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Military Technical Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine and the weapon systems offered for JVs
Latest: CatSultan
3 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Afghan Taliban capture an Indian🇮🇳 Mi-35 gunship donated to the Afghan airforce back in 2019. Left for Taliban on the tarmac by AAF. (serial # 123)
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: The Terminator
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
India to order rafale F4 in 2022 after 36 F3 deiivered
Latest: lightoftruth
6 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Battle Of Tanks: As Pakistan Inducts Chinese VT-4 Tanks, India Eyes Upgraded T-90, Next-Gen Battle Tanks
Latest: Genghis khan1
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: The Terminator
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
BLA attack - tactics
Latest: Huffal
12 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
PTM twitter war against state of Pakistan exposed
Latest: Riz
15 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army to procure around 300 SH-15 Howitzers
Latest: iLION12345_1
21 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
S
Deluded Afghans
Latest: Samurai_assassin
11 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Water Leakage for almost 7 years. Reason why Karachi don't have water and forced to buy water tanker.
Latest: mikkix
33 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
'The Wide Side' Analyst
Latest: Ali_Baba
35 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
K
US accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuaries to Taliban
Latest: kingQamaR
40 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
WB grants $129.99 million for uplift of primary education in Sindh
Latest: 313ghazi
40 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
85 TES F-15C fires first IRST-cued AMRAAM
Latest: Ali_Baba
45 minutes ago
Air Warfare
F
Featured
Greece Seeks 24 F-35 Stealth Jets in ‘Letter of Interest’ Sent to Washington
Latest: Foinikas
Today at 10:21 PM
Air Warfare
F
Featured
Acquisitions And Upgrades Could Give Greece’s Air Force A Formidable Edge Over Turkey
Latest: Foinikas
Today at 6:30 PM
Air Warfare
096 submarine news
Latest: MH.Yang
Today at 2:30 PM
Naval Warfare
India's Newest Aircraft Carrier
Latest: Zapper
Today at 12:26 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Military Technical Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine and the weapon systems offered for JVs
Latest: CatSultan
3 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Afghan Taliban capture an Indian🇮🇳 Mi-35 gunship donated to the Afghan airforce back in 2019. Left for Taliban on the tarmac by AAF. (serial # 123)
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
India to order rafale F4 in 2022 after 36 F3 deiivered
Latest: lightoftruth
6 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Nirbhay cruise missile test-fired with indigenous engine
Latest: lightoftruth
9 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
ANA keeping female prisoners as sex slaves
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
10 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom