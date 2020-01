Trade war: China to make huge purchases of US goods as details of phase one deal revealed

Sources confirm that China has committed to making large scale purchases of US$200 billion of American goods as part of the phase one trade deal

Purchase target for manufactured goods of around US$75 billion, with China also committing to buy huge amounts of energy, agriculture and services

Tracking Wuhan virus a ‘jigsaw puzzle’ as China cracks down with quarantine powers

Prevention and control in hospitals is key to controlling outbreak, disease specialist says

Hospitals nationwide authorised to quarantine any suspected carriers of the virus and their close contacts

French citizens to be bused out of Wuhan to escape coronavirus, consulate says

Evacuation plan outlined in email as diplomats look for ways to protect foreign nationals

Paris earlier reports three cases on its soil – the first to be identified in Europe

Doctors warn China coronavirus carriers may show no symptoms of illness

CAT scan revealed signs of pneumonia on 10-year-old Shenzhen boy’s lungs even though he had no outward signs of infection

Strict quarantine and contact-tracing regimes ‘crucial’ to containing outbreak

No link with seafood market in first case of China coronavirus, Chinese scientists revealed

Researchers into initial cases find first person with symptoms had no contact with market where disease is believed to have originated

Call for preparedness against airborne transmission, including fitted respirators and other personal protective equipment

Delta Air Lines has been fined US$50,000 by the US Department of Transportation to settle allegations it discriminated against three Muslim passengers who were ordered off their planes.In its consent order on Friday, the department said it found Delta “engaged in discriminatory conduct” and violated anti-discrimination laws when it removed the three passengers.In one incident on July 26, 2016, a Muslim couple were removed from Delta Flight 229 at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after a passenger told a flight attendant their behaviour made her “very uncomfortable and nervous”.“Mrs X” was wearing a headscarf and the passenger said “Mr X” had inserted something into his watch.The flight attendant said she saw Mr X texting on his mobile phone using the word “Allah” several times.The captain then spoke with Delta’s corporate security, who said Mr and Mrs X were US citizens returning home and there were “no red flags.”However the captain refused to let them reboard the plane.SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION NEWSLETTERGet updates direct to your inboxBy registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy The Department of Transportation said the captain had failed to follow Delta’s security protocol and it appeared that “but for Mr and Mrs X’s perceived religion, Delta would not have removed or denied them reboarding” of their flight.The second incident covered in the order involved another Muslim passenger who boarded Flight 49 at Amsterdam heading for New York on July 31, 2016.Other passengers and flight attendants complained about him but the first officer saw nothing unusual about him and Delta security also said “Mr A”’s record had “no red flags.”The captain prepared the plane for departure but then returned to the gate and had Mr A removed and his seat searched.The Transportation Department said the captain had not followed Delta’s security protocol and the removal of Mr A “after being cleared was discriminatory.”Delta disagreed that it engaged in discriminatory conduct but “does not dispute that each of these two incidents could have been handled differently,” the order said.The government said the fine “establishes a strong deterrent against future similar unlawful practices by Delta and other carriers.”Following the July 2016 incidents, Delta said it had reviewed and enhanced its procedure to investigate suspicious activity “to make it more collaborative and objective.”Published: 8:37am, 14 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS1568Finbarr Bermingham has been reporting on Asian trade since 2014. Finbarr Bermingham has been reporting on Asian trade since 2014. Prior to this, he covered global trade and economics in London. He joined the Post in 2018, before which he was Asia Editor at Global Trade Review and Trade Correspondent for the International Business Times.Ben White is POLITICO Pro's chief economic correspondentDoug Palmer is a reporter for POLITICO.Published: 10:29am, 22 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS57680Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work. Keegan is a reporter at the Post covering China in world affairs, including US-China relations and China's relationship with its neighbours. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the University of Helsinki.Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London. Stuart Lau and Jun Mai Published: 7:30pm, 25 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS681Jun Mai is an award-winning journalist covering China's political and social news. He writes about China's elite politics, general policies and social activism. He is currently based in Beijing. Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.Published: 4:27pm, 25 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS4948Teddy Ng joined the Post's China desk in 2011, focusing on the nation's foreign affairs. He is now deputy editor of the section.Published: 8:37am, 14 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS1568 He joined the Post in 2018, before which he was Asia Editor at Global Trade Review and Trade Correspondent for the International Business Times.Ben White is POLITICO Pro's chief economic correspondentDoug Palmer is a reporter for POLITICO.Published: 10:29am, 22 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS57680Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.Keegan is a reporter at the Post covering China in world affairs, including US-China relations and China's relationship with its neighbours. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the University of Helsinki.Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London. Stuart Lau and Jun Mai Published: 7:30pm, 25 Jan, 2020TOP PICKS681Jun Mai is an award-winning journalist covering China's political and social news. He writes about China's elite politics, general policies and social activism. He is currently based in Beijing.SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION NEWSLETTERBy registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.SCMP YEAR IN REVIEWThings have been a little busy in Hong Kong lately. Here’s a look back at your SCMP journey inSTART NOW