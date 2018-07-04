Deliveries of Turkish Laser+GPS/GNSS Guidance Kit 'Teber' (Ottoman Battle Axe) Commence
Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Combat-Master, Jul 4, 2018 at 12:31 PM.
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 10
- Views:
- 1,789
-
Vote for Turkish Model KitsHakan, Jun 3, 2014, in forum: Modellers Forum
- Replies:
- 28
- Views:
- 3,135
-
- Replies:
- 13
- Views:
- 3,115
-
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 329
-
Ottoman BattlesBaybars Han, Apr 15, 2018, in forum: Turkish Defence Forum
- Replies:
- 13
- Views:
- 634
Loading...