/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Deliveries of Turkish Laser+GPS/GNSS Guidance Kit 'Teber' (Ottoman Battle Axe) Commence

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Combat-Master, Jul 4, 2018 at 12:31 PM.

  1. Jul 4, 2018 at 12:31 PM #1
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,446
    Joined:
    Apr 23, 2009
    Ratings:
    +53 / 12,016 / -0
    Country:
    Armenia
    Location:
    Turks And Caicos Islands


    guzelik.jpg guzelik2.jpg guzelik3.jpg guzelik3.jpg f93572734c7e876b77bf11c748fe4150--sufi.jpg
     
    Last edited: Jul 4, 2018 at 12:39 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Similar Threads
  1. Myth_buster_1

    Question about laser guidance system

    Myth_buster_1, Feb 24, 2011, in forum: Pakistan Air Force
    Replies:
    10
    Views:
    1,789
    500
    Feb 25, 2011
  2. Hakan

    Vote for Turkish Model Kits

    Hakan, Jun 3, 2014, in forum: Modellers Forum
    Replies:
    28
    Views:
    3,135
    Sherlock Holmes
    Jun 4, 2014
  3. Jamwal's

    GPS/INS kit on Pinaka MK 2 MLRS

    Jamwal's, Apr 13, 2016, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    13
    Views:
    3,115
    Omega007
    Apr 21, 2016
  4. Zarvan

    DoD awards Laser Maverick guidance kit contract

    Zarvan, Sep 28, 2016, in forum: Air Warfare
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    329
    Zarvan
    Sep 28, 2016
  5. Baybars Han

    Ottoman Battles

    Baybars Han, Apr 15, 2018, in forum: Turkish Defence Forum
    Replies:
    13
    Views:
    634
    Nein
    Apr 24, 2018
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)