Deliveries of K806 and K808 wheeled armored vehicles to South Korean army go on

Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai group, has secured a defense order worth 407.7 billion won ($348.6 million) to deliver the third batch of K806 and K808 wheeled armored vehicles that would replace the aging series of tracked armored personnel carriers, Lim Chang-won reports in Ajun Business Daily.Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this linkHyundai Rotem K808 (Picture source: Army Recognition)The order from the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), a state body controlled by the Defense ministry, calls for the delivery of 600 K806 (6x6) and K808 (8x8) armored vehicles by 2023. The delivery of the first batch started in 2018.DAPA’s wheeled armored vehicle project, undertaken by Hyundai Rotem in 2012, was completed in 2016. Two armored combat vehicles, K808 and K806, were developed under the project.The 6x6 K806 is designed for the defense of rear areas and the protection of convoys. It can reach a maximum road speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) with up to nine fully-armed soldiers on board. It can be configured as an Armoured Combat Vehicle (ACV) with 30mm two-man turret, a Medical Evacuation Vehicle (MEV), and a Mobile Gun System (MGS)with 90mm cannon.The larger K808 is designed to operate in frontline areas as an APC and a reconnaissance vehicle. Its maximum speed on water is 10 km/h. The K808 is also available in different variants as Armoured Combat Vehicle (ACV) fitted with a two-man turret with a 30mm cannon, Anti-Aircraft Gun Vehicle (AAGV) armed with dual 30mm guns, and Mortar Carrier Vehicle (MCV) with 120mm mortar mounted inside at the rear of the hull.Hyundai Rotem K806 (Picture source: Army Recognition)