What's new

Deliveries of K806 and K808 wheeled armored vehicles to South Korean army go on

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,582
81
54,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai group, has secured a defense order worth 407.7 billion won ($348.6 million) to deliver the third batch of K806 and K808 wheeled armored vehicles that would replace the aging series of tracked armored personnel carriers, Lim Chang-won reports in Ajun Business Daily.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Deliveries_of_K806_and_K808_wheeled_armored_vehicles_to_South_Korean_army_go_on_1.jpg

Hyundai Rotem K808 (Picture source: Army Recognition)

The order from the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), a state body controlled by the Defense ministry, calls for the delivery of 600 K806 (6x6) and K808 (8x8) armored vehicles by 2023. The delivery of the first batch started in 2018.

DAPA’s wheeled armored vehicle project, undertaken by Hyundai Rotem in 2012, was completed in 2016. Two armored combat vehicles, K808 and K806, were developed under the project.

The 6x6 K806 is designed for the defense of rear areas and the protection of convoys. It can reach a maximum road speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) with up to nine fully-armed soldiers on board. It can be configured as an Armoured Combat Vehicle (ACV) with 30mm two-man turret, a Medical Evacuation Vehicle (MEV), and a Mobile Gun System (MGS)with 90mm cannon.

The larger K808 is designed to operate in frontline areas as an APC and a reconnaissance vehicle. Its maximum speed on water is 10 km/h. The K808 is also available in different variants as Armoured Combat Vehicle (ACV) fitted with a two-man turret with a 30mm cannon, Anti-Aircraft Gun Vehicle (AAGV) armed with dual 30mm guns, and Mortar Carrier Vehicle (MCV) with 120mm mortar mounted inside at the rear of the hull.

Deliveries_of_K806_and_K808_wheeled_armored_vehicles_to_South_Korean_army_go_on_2.jpg

Hyundai Rotem K806 (Picture source: Army Recognition)

Deliveries of K806 and K808 wheeled armored vehicles to South Korean army go on | Defense News October 2020 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army 2020 | Archive News year

Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai group, has secured a defense order worth 407.7 billion won ($348.6 million) to deliver the third batch of K806 and K808 wheeled armored vehicles that would replace the aging series of tracked armored personnel carriers.
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
PaklovesTurkiye Video: Why did the 'dacoit' hug the crying delivery rider in Karachi? Social & Current Events 2
beijingwalker Breakfast restaurant in Shanghai rides tech wave with contactless delivery for busy commuters China & Far East 0
onebyone Delivery made easy: An autonomous logistics robot was unveiled by China's Alibaba, China & Far East 0
The SC Saudi Arabia Signs Deal on Delivery, Joint Production of Sputnik V Vaccine with Russia Middle East & Africa 0
nomi007 AH-1z delivery options Pakistan Army 14
Falcon26 Pakistani grocery delivery startup GrocerApp raises $1 million seed led by Dubai’s Jabbar Pakistan Economy 0
Windjammer Featured Three Nigerian JF-17 Almost Ready For Delivery From PAC JF-17 Thunder 53
PeaceGen Featured U.S. seizes 4 Iranian gas tankers en route to Venezuela after threatening to disrupt deliveries Americas 20
Test7 MPG company has completed the delivery of all M4K 8×8 Rescue Vehicles to Turkish Land Forces Europe & Russia 7
The Ronin Bahrain Navy takes delivery of ex-HMS Clyde River-Class offshore patrol vessel from British Navy Arab Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top