Deliveries beginning for ASELSAN Early-Warning Radar

The first delivery within the scope of the Early Warning Radar System (EİRS/EWRS) Project, which was initiated to meet the long-range early warning radar requirement of the Turkish Air Force Command, will be made in 2021. ASELSAN is the main contractor within the scope of the project carried out by the Defense Industry Presidency.



Early Warning Radar System (EİRS/EWRS)

EWRS is a new generation S-Band radar, developed for long range early warning purposes, with AESA and digital beamforming antenna architecture. Besides air breathing air targets; AESA and digital beamforming architecture and multi-channel receiver structure that enables long-range detection and tracking of Ballistic Missiles and low RCS (Stealth) targets (F-35, Su-57, F-22, B2 etc.) Thanks to it, it is a radar system capable of forming multiple beam at the same time.

Early Warning Radar System Project has 2 configurations: Portable (TEİRS) and Fixed installed (SEİRS). In the first stage, four Portable Early Warning Radar Systems (TEİRS) will be procured, and in the following stages, 18 Fixed Early Warning Radars (SEİRS) will be procured.

Operational and Tactical Features:
600-700km operational range
S-Band type
Mobility with 10 Ton Class Tactical Wheeled Vehicles / Transportable with C130 / A400M
30 Minutes Setup and Assembly Time
Advanced Algorithms Against Negative Effects of Wind Power Plants

The Types of Targets That Can Be Detected:
Air-Air and Air-Ground Missiles
Cruise Missiles
Ballistic Missiles
Anti-Radiation Weapons
Low RCS) Aircraft and UAVs
Helicopters etc.

source: SavunmaSanayiST.com
www.savunmasanayist.com

Erken İhbar Radarı için teslimat zamanı | SavunmaSanayiST

ASELSAN tarafından geliştirilen Erken İhbar Radarı Sistemi (EİRS)'nin ilk teslimatı, 2021 yılı içerisinde Türk Hava Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı'na gerçekleştirilecek
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
 
Excellent effort by turkey. I dont know if Pakistan needs to complement it TPS 77 but still this could be a good addition in our early warning setup. Also it is a good competitor for Chinese radars. May Allah keep giving you success.
 
ASELSAN is in the Worlds Top 50 defence contractors

no doubt within 10 years I see them in top 20 or even top 10 consider the size of projects they are working on can bring in $10+ billion in revenue , crossing $10 billion would put them ahead of French Thales and Almaz from Russia
 
