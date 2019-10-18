Deliveries beginning for ASELSAN Early-Warning Radar

Erken İhbar Radarı için teslimat zamanı | SavunmaSanayiST ASELSAN tarafından geliştirilen Erken İhbar Radarı Sistemi (EİRS)'nin ilk teslimatı, 2021 yılı içerisinde Türk Hava Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı'na gerçekleştirilecek

The first delivery within the scope of the Early Warning Radar System (EİRS/EWRS) Project, which was initiated to meet the long-range early warning radar requirement of the Turkish Air Force Command, will be made in 2021. ASELSAN is the main contractor within the scope of the project carried out by the Defense Industry Presidency.Early Warning Radar System (EİRS/EWRS)EWRS is a new generation S-Band radar, developed for long range early warning purposes, with AESA and digital beamforming antenna architecture. Besides air breathing air targets; AESA and digital beamforming architecture and multi-channel receiver structure that enables long-range detection and tracking of Ballistic Missiles and low RCS (Stealth) targets (F-35, Su-57, F-22, B2 etc.) Thanks to it, it is a radar system capable of forming multiple beam at the same time.Early Warning Radar System Project has 2 configurations: Portable (TEİRS) and Fixed installed (SEİRS). In the first stage, four Portable Early Warning Radar Systems (TEİRS) will be procured, and in the following stages, 18 Fixed Early Warning Radars (SEİRS) will be procured.Operational and Tactical Features:600-700km operational rangeS-Band typeMobility with 10 Ton Class Tactical Wheeled Vehicles / Transportable with C130 / A400M30 Minutes Setup and Assembly TimeAdvanced Algorithms Against Negative Effects of Wind Power PlantsThe Types of Targets That Can Be Detected:Air-Air and Air-Ground MissilesCruise MissilesBallistic MissilesAnti-Radiation WeaponsLow RCS) Aircraft and UAVsHelicopters etc.source: